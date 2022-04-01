BUSH: It's dark right now, but the future is bright

As I look at today's political landscape, it's hard not to become hopeless.

Partisan gamesmanship leads elected officials to vote with their teams rather than what they really believe because winning the next election is more important to them than doing the right thing. Even in "safe" states like South Dakota, you see elected officials pandering to voters.

It isn't a Republican or Democrat problem, it is a partisan purity problem that infects both sides of the aisle. It isn't new, but it isn't improving. In fact, it gets worse every day.

Sometimes it seems voters and those for whom they vote are trading in their morals and human decency for a spot in the club.

But thanks to the Rapid City Area Schools, my hope recently rebounded.

Several teachers have incorporated the Journal into lesson plans and seeing the work of these students from various grades and schools has given me a chance to see the smart and thoughtful work they create. I was able to speak with four English classes at Central High School during a journalistic writing section. Working with students to gather information and craft it into a story showed me how many talented students are walking the halls at that school.

Then the Stevens High School Government and Politics class submitted their editorial cartoons for publication. This has become an annual assignment and one I look forward to. It is hard to take an idea and express it well in one or two frames in a way that can persuade. Editorial cartoons are far less frequent than they used to be, but few ways of expressing an idea are as effective or efficient.

Moving to an even younger group, eighth graders in an Advanced English class at East Middle School submitted letters to the editor. Don't worry, parents signed consent forms before we received them.

It's funny, when you feel like you have one shot at expressing yourself, the tendency is always to hit the highest note possible. Some of the kids wrote about the war in Ukraine, some touched on abortion and some wrote about their thoughts on cannabis. Others discussed mental health issues in school and how the residents of Rapid City have allowed school buildings to fall into disrepair.

My favorite thing about all of these classes and students is that they all used their own thoughts to compose ideas and propose solutions. None of them quoted FOX News or MSNBC talking points. They didn't say what legislative leaders or the governor wanted them to say. You'll love some of them and I bet a few of them raise a few hackles.

I think that's a good thing.

That's also why I have a new favorite columnist. This kid is good. But I liked him before he ever wrote opinion pieces for his high school paper. I was there when he was born.

My son likes to write humor columns. He isn't afraid to touch a sensitive spot and he flirts with going a little too far with his prose at times. I have no idea where he gets that. I didn't know it was genetic, but I never encouraged him to do this.

Trust me when I tell you, his opinions don't always align with mine. But I appreciate how he thinks and how he uses humor to make a point.

I hope all of our readers appreciate the opinions shared by local students through cartoons and letters to the editor. Some have conservative thoughts. Some lean further left. None of them are cookie-cutter partisan responses we've become accustomed to.

They're the students, but we can all learn a thing or two from them.

Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net