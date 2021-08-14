BUSH: It's not too late

"Excuse me, sir, do you have a minute so I can tell you about Jesus?"
It wasn't the first time a Faith Rider had asked me that question this week as I walked the streets of Sturgis helping to provide news coverage of the 81st Annual Motorcycle Rally.
This time was different. I knew the voice. When I turned around, I recognized the face, but I couldn't place it. Then I saw his name tag and couldn't help but laugh.
It was my friend Jason Lowery from Augusta, Kansas. Augusta was the small town in the Wichita area where I first became a newspaper publisher. Jason was more than a minister. He was a Godsend. Their city council included some crazy people - stop me if you've heard that one before. Jason was the mirror image of crazy. He was kind, considerate and a great alternative to the council member he replaced.
He has since left the board but he is still using his kindness to do the Lord's work. This week, he did that work in Sturgis. With more than 500,000 people in the area this week and 750 vendor booths, I ran into a guy I had covered in a town 750 miles away.
Further down the street, one of our reporters was doing a story about some of those 750 vendors. When she asked where they were from, they said Shawnee, Oklahoma. This couple had lived a little over a mile from my house for more than five years.
I didn't meet them until we both came to Sturgis for the Rally.
Those coincidental meetings made this an interesting week, to say the least.
Everyone has thoughts about the Rally. It is obviously great for the local economy. All of these travelers eat, drink, buy gasoline and stay in hotels across the Black Hills. It's safe to say with thousands of people crowding into bars and concerts, the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus probably made contact with a significant number of people.
We have learned that some states - South Dakota is certainly included - are willing to risk the health and safety of their oldest (most affected by the severe effects of the virus), youngest (not yet eligible for vaccines) and those with conditions that make them susceptible to the virus in order to avoid minor inconveniences like vaccines and masks.
That fact makes some readers proud and leaves others seething with anger.
I've never tasted alcohol or learned to ride a bicycle. You can imagine that Sturgis isn't my scene.
I do understand the appeal and why people have fun. I'll never understand how a pandemic became political and kept hundreds of thousands of people from taking basic precautions to protect themselves and each other.
The pandemic was almost gone from South Dakota. It isn't too late to take actions that can stop it again.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net