BUSH: It's not too late

"Excuse me, sir, do you have a minute so I can tell you about Jesus?"

It wasn't the first time a Faith Rider had asked me that question this week as I walked the streets of Sturgis helping to provide news coverage of the 81st Annual Motorcycle Rally.

This time was different. I knew the voice. When I turned around, I recognized the face, but I couldn't place it. Then I saw his name tag and couldn't help but laugh.

It was my friend Jason Lowery from Augusta, Kansas. Augusta was the small town in the Wichita area where I first became a newspaper publisher. Jason was more than a minister. He was a Godsend. Their city council included some crazy people - stop me if you've heard that one before. Jason was the mirror image of crazy. He was kind, considerate and a great alternative to the council member he replaced.

He has since left the board but he is still using his kindness to do the Lord's work. This week, he did that work in Sturgis. With more than 500,000 people in the area this week and 750 vendor booths, I ran into a guy I had covered in a town 750 miles away.