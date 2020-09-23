BUSH: It's obviously wrong, but also right

The passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the best and worst thing that happened to the Republican Party in 2020. It's like "A Tale of Two Cities" but Washington D.C. isn't even a city. Just like Charles Dickens wrote that "it was the best of times and the worst of times," he also added that "it was the age of wisdom and the age of foolishness."
If Republicans appoint a successor to the tiny legal giant whose passing will give a third of the nation's highest court to Donald Trump, they better hope they hold the White House and Senate in the November elections. Otherwise, Washington D.C. statehood will only be one of the nuclear options a new Democratic Senate under President Joe Biden would consider to recalibrate the balance of power.
Why is it important that a President would have a hand in that percentage of the Supreme Court after only one term? Before Barack Obama unsuccessfully appointed Merrick Garland in 2016, it had been 11 years since a vacancy arose on the court. Before John Roberts in 2005, it had been more than a decade since Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer were appointed in back to back years.
Garland was the first unsuccessful nominee since Ronald Reagan appointed Robert Bork. Bork's desire to roll back civil rights cost him a chance to be seated on the highest court in the land. Garland's nomination failed because the 2016 Senate didn't want to appoint a nominee from Obama. If Hillary Clinton had beaten Trump in the Electoral College, I'm not sure that we would have nine justices on the Supreme Court yet.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the rest of the Republicans in the Senate made up a new policy that openings in an election year should not be confirmed until after that election. Now that it happened again, even closer to the election than in 2016, they are walking back - or ignoring - comments about that imaginary and convenient policy. Now, it is acceptable to confirm that nominee if the Senate and White House are controlled by the same party.
Is that transparently hypocritical? Certainly. Is it surprising? Certainly not.
There are no more rules. There are no more norms. There is only power. The Republican Party is in the spotlight as they destroy centuries of precedent and policy the past four years. Don't think for a second that a Democratic administration wouldn't be equally power-centric. If you find yourself trying to believe the Democrats would be honorable and try to return to fairness if they win control of the White House and Senate, all you have to do is check out their plans to add states - only in left-leaning areas - and packing the court by adding extra members to the court to rapidly remove any conservative advantage on the court.
The math is simple here. They can do it, so they will do it. Principle and honor are luxuries every politician can afford but very few own.
I'm not sure what the electoral impact of pushing this nominee through after pushing Merrick Garland out in 2016. Will it help a President who many voted for because they could see potential vacancies approaching? Will it cost Senators who denied Garland a seat while agreeing to welcome the Trump nominee?
Several polls show voters say they want to wait and let the next President fill the seat because they foolishly believed the words of the GOP Senators in 2016 when they said it was wrong to fill a seat this close to an election.
But that's not what the constitution says. The constitution says the President shall have the power to appoint justices to the Supreme Court. There is no exception. That is what makes what happened in 2016 truly insidious. It was obviously unconstitutional.
So what should Democrats do if the McConnell Senate does the wrong thing in 2016 and answers it by doing what is legally the right thing in 2020?
At some point, you have to realize two wrongs only make twice as many wrongs. The real answer lies in creating a more involved and educated electorate that only empowers honorable legislators who try to do the right thing for the country. Electing people who will follow the constitution even when they don't want to would really help form a more perfect union.
We don't have that.
Since money purchases power and power prevails over principle, all we can do is watch the fallout from the 2020 ballot box. If the Democrats win, I doubt they will call for a return to constitutional norms. I would expect them to push even harder in the other direction. Adding liberal-leaning states and packing the court won't be off the table.
The Senate was created as the anchor of the American form of government. The members were expected to be a buffer to the more fickle House of Representatives. The Supreme Court vacancies of 2016 and 2020 - and the hypocrisy of Senators who simply chose to do what they wanted instead of following the law - allowed that anchor to be used as a weapon against the very constitution it was created to protect.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net
