BUSH: It's obviously wrong, but also right

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the rest of the Republicans in the Senate made up a new policy that openings in an election year should not be confirmed until after that election. Now that it happened again, even closer to the election than in 2016, they are walking back - or ignoring - comments about that imaginary and convenient policy. Now, it is acceptable to confirm that nominee if the Senate and White House are controlled by the same party.

Is that transparently hypocritical? Certainly. Is it surprising? Certainly not.

There are no more rules. There are no more norms. There is only power. The Republican Party is in the spotlight as they destroy centuries of precedent and policy the past four years. Don't think for a second that a Democratic administration wouldn't be equally power-centric. If you find yourself trying to believe the Democrats would be honorable and try to return to fairness if they win control of the White House and Senate, all you have to do is check out their plans to add states - only in left-leaning areas - and packing the court by adding extra members to the court to rapidly remove any conservative advantage on the court.

The math is simple here. They can do it, so they will do it. Principle and honor are luxuries every politician can afford but very few own.