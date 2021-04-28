BUSH: It's time for Congress to make video evidence public

South Dakota's public records laws are among the least transparent in the nation. Many legislators have spoken in favor of public access to government and its records, however in the two sessions I have observed, very few public records improvements have been proposed and all of those have failed.

South Dakota legislators are satisfied with the system already in place. In the most recent session, the simple request of a Governor sharing the cost of security on trips out of the state only one time each year was killed in committee. Lawmakers used the excuse of "safety" even though about half the states and the federal government all make the same information available and gubernatorial safety hasn't been compromised in any of those states.

The nation watched body cameras and dashcam videos from multiple officers in the Derek Chauvin trial recently. His interactions with George Floyd prior to and during the fateful nine minutes that took a man's life were clear for everyone to see from every angle.

When an officer shot a man only a few miles away from that courthouse in what she claimed was the accidental discharge of her service weapon, the city and police department quickly released the video to help the public have more trust in the investigation that was about to take place.