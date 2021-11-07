BUSH: Keeping the streak alive

If there is anything the past 20 months has taught me - besides the fact that people can politicize anything – it is that you shouldn't take your health for granted.

I have spent far too many mornings combing through Department of Health statistics to determine how many people contracted COVID-19 and started hoping they wouldn't become one of the almost 2,500 South Dakota residents that have succumbed to the effects of the disease.

Half of my staff was out sick simultaneously. Others on the staff had it soon after. I hated watching them suffer.

I don't know how to explain it, but my immune system has been good to me. Sunday will mark the 21st anniversary of my last day away from work due to sickness.

How do I remember it? It was my 30th birthday. I was back at work, suffering through an infection in both ears, the next day. Two days later I was on the sidelines for a first-round football playoff game.

I have been sick since then. But my illnesses were kind enough to align themselves with my days off. The worst was the incredible stomach virus of Christmas Day, 2017. It hit Blake first. Then it came for my wife. I got it last and probably the worst. Dawit, on the other hand, escaped unscathed. He had a great day. He played with friends and basically stayed away from us.

Even after more than a year of covering sports four to five times a week in crowded stadiums, the virus that has affected the entire world had left me and my family alone. I had never even been a close contact.

Now, we are less than two weeks from my older son playing the lead in a production at his high school and Thanksgiving on the heels of those performances. It was a bad time for Dawit to catch a cold. We were pretty sure he was fine. His symptoms didn't line up with COVID-19, but out of an abundance of caution and to allow him to avoid the fearful stares of everyone who might hear him cough, we kept him home from school. On the second day, he was eating lunch and told my wife that he couldn't taste anything.

Obviously, we had a problem. There is no good time to get sick, but this was a really bad time to contract a breakthrough case of COVID.

My wife threw him in the car and they raced to get tested. Fortunately for me in a COVID-19 sense but unfortunately in a "father of the year" sense, I wouldn't have even been a close contact with him because work had kept me in one part of the house and he retreated mostly into his bedroom.

I was worried for what it would mean for me at work and for my older son and his performance schedule. All four of us are vaccinated, so I didn't have health concerns for Dawit or the rest of the family. It would have been worrisome and a major inconvenience - but I never had to fear for our safety.

As soon as I had my head wrapped around all of the problems this pandemic would cause us, my wife called to say he tested negative.

That was a very positive negative. I have never been happier to hear someone had a cold.

I immediately sent Dawit a video of a chef scraping cake batter from a mixing bowl and asked if that's what it looked like when the nurse shoved the swab to the back of his sinuses. In our family, love is mostly displayed through humor.

I made a list of all of the things in his room I wanted bleached or burned and told him not to breathe when he was around me.

"Can you tell your husband to stop bullying me?" Dawit joked to my wife.

It didn't escape me that we had been blessed again. More than 21,000 people in Pennington County alone had a very different test result. More than 1,200 have been hospitalized and more than 250 have died.

There haven't been many days that I haven't felt thankful that I had escaped the worst of the pandemic. But this close call served as a real reminder of how fortunate we have been.

There are a lot of big reasons to be thankful. Keeping my "no sick days since Nov. 7, 2000" streak alive may be a small one, but I am more grateful than ever that it is still intact.

Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net