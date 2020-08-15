BUSH: Learn from Lou how to set expectations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When I was seven-year-old, I learned to hate Lou Holtz.

Over the years, I have come to appreciate a few things about him, but my hatred of him was seared into my psyche as a child and it is a stain that will never be removed.

Growing up in my house, the fall and winter were about football. Oklahoma University on Saturday and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. We watched almost every football game on television - that was a lot easier in 1977 than it is now - but the Sooners and Cowboys were never missed.

In 1977, Sooner fans had already endured losing to Texas. However, thanks to a late season run, they were back at No. 2 and facing an Arkansas team that that had suspended several players before the Orange Bowl. An OU win and a Texas loss would give the Sooners another national championship.

It wasn't meant to be. Billy Sims - a Heisman winner who signed a football for me and also runs some great barbecue restaurants now - fumbled early and gave Arkansas a lot of momentum that they used to dominate the Sooners.

Texas went on to lose to Notre Dame to add insult to injury.