BUSH: Learn from Lou how to set expectations

When I was seven-year-old, I learned to hate Lou Holtz.
Over the years, I have come to appreciate a few things about him, but my hatred of him was seared into my psyche as a child and it is a stain that will never be removed.
Growing up in my house, the fall and winter were about football. Oklahoma University on Saturday and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. We watched almost every football game on television - that was a lot easier in 1977 than it is now - but the Sooners and Cowboys were never missed.
In 1977, Sooner fans had already endured losing to Texas. However, thanks to a late season run, they were back at No. 2 and facing an Arkansas team that that had suspended several players before the Orange Bowl. An OU win and a Texas loss would give the Sooners another national championship.
It wasn't meant to be. Billy Sims - a Heisman winner who signed a football for me and also runs some great barbecue restaurants now - fumbled early and gave Arkansas a lot of momentum that they used to dominate the Sooners.
Texas went on to lose to Notre Dame to add insult to injury.
Lou Holtz went on to a successful career as a coach and television analyst. One thing he was known for was pumping up his opponents. If his Notre Dame teams were playing a horrible team, he would focus on one or two strengths the opponent had and say how huge this game is to the Fighting Irish. When they won by 50, it made the performance seem incredible and not just the standard champion playing a cupcake.
That's something the Democrats could learn from him. President Donald Trump uses a similar strategy.
President Trump has spent a few minutes in interviews telling people that if Joe Biden is able to avoid falling down during the debate that the press will call him a success. Trump has laid the foundation that prevents any Biden debate performance from having an effect. Any praise will be seen as something Trump predicted weeks ago.
When Biden named Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, the Democrats immediately took the opposite tact. Most people expect the sharp, intelligent former prosecutor to have success against a less animated, less forceful Pence in a debate. But predicting a huge win is a surefire way to guarantee a loss.
Like Coach Holtz knew, if he told people they will beat some team by 50 and his squad only won by 40, his 40-point win was seen as a loss. If you convince people a horrible team isn't so bad, beating them by 40 seems impressive.
Expectation setting is an important part of success in many endeavors. Politics is certainly one of them.
Setting the bar low makes it easy to look good. Setting the bar too high makes success almost impossible.
Holtz and President Trump know how to set the stage. The Democrats are snatching defeat from almost any Harris victory with premature celebrations.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net
