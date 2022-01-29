BUSH: Let harsh light eliminate shadows of racism

I am tired.

I'm tired of the false narratives. I'm tired of the fake outrage. I'm tired of people pushing culture war nonsense trying to keep themselves in power.

No one has taught Critical Race Theory in any South Dakota school so the state government is free to move on to more pressing issues and solve problems that might actually exist.

This phony boogeyman created by a right-wing activist for the purpose of keeping people angry enough to vote is a big hit in current political discourse.

As someone who is the father to both a white son and a black son, I can tell you the arguments against CRT are almost entirely based on lies. Not once while studying history in schools in Oklahoma, Kansas and South Dakota has my 18-year-old been taught that he needs to feel bad about himself because white people owned slaves two centuries ago.

Not once.

My black son has been called the n-word and made fun of at school because his skin is the same color as those who were owned as slaves when this country was founded.

I spent three weeks in Addis Ababa in 2011, so I understand what it means to be one of very few people of your race in a country filled with people who don't look like you. But the people of Ethiopia were more than kind to their white visitors.

That's not a story most black people get to tell about their experiences in America.

The opponents of Critical Race Theory have rallied behind a group called the 1776 Project that is dedicated to teaching patriotic American history.

Do you see the problem?

In 1776, slavery was alive and well in the United States and would survive for about a century before a Civil War was fought to end it. Teaching patriotic American history means filling students' heads with myths about George Washington cutting down a cherry tree and not being able to tell a lie but conveniently avoiding the less patriotic fact that Washington owned slaves until his death.

It took this country almost 100 years to make the words of the Declaration of Independence ring true. It was 50 more years before women could vote. Another 50 after that, black Americans received some basic rights white Americans took for granted.

Jim Crow laws, black codes, and segregation stole opportunities from black Americans for decades even after slavery ended and their shadows still linger over today's America.

There is nothing unpatriotic about learning our lesson from those mistakes. We must reckon with our past to make the future better.

A couple of weeks ago, all of the anti-CRT politicians had a Martin Luther King, Jr. quote in their social media feeds.

One of those quotes that rarely finds its way into the discussions includes King's remarks about how the country was giving special treatment to soldiers returning from the Vietnam War. He agreed with that in principle, but he saw a further application.

“A society that has done something special against the Negro for hundreds of years must now do something special for the Negro,” King said. Just as that quote doesn't get the same love that "Hate doesn't drive out hate. Only love can do that," or the, "I have a dream" speech imploring people to judge every person on the content of their character, we need to teach the harsh details in our nation's history to raise true patriots.

We don't need a Facebook-friendly polished version of history that only shows the highlights. To truly love this country, students need to learn about the complete history. They need to really know the country to really love it.

Teach them about the good and the bad, but most importantly teach them how to move forward and make the world better today than it was yesterday. Slapping on another coat of makeup and pretending the scars from years gone by don't exist won't work.

History's mistakes are only problems if we don't leave them in the past.

My white son and black son can both go to the same schools now and have a similar experience. That wasn't true for much of our history. It certainly wasn't true in 1776. It still wasn't true in 1862 when the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

But it is true in 2022.

The sooner we stop talking about CRT and other fake culture war battles and focus on making things better for people today, the easier it will be for people of all skin tones to move on from the problems of the past.

Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net