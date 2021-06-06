BUSH: Making new memories at 'The Fitz'

If there is any problem with The Fitz, it might be too perfect.

Take a first-inning play when one of the visitors was running from first to second base. His coaches wanted the runner to slide so they yelled, "Get dirty!" He did slide, but he didn't get dirty.

There's no dirt.

The new turf surface will steal the joy from parents who are accustomed to soaking baseball shirts and pants in five-gallon buckets of detergent trying to make uniforms presentable for the next day's games.

One change that will probably come to the new stadium sooner than later is a pad on the concrete behind the home plate. Otherwise, a fastball past the catcher might rebound all the way to centerfield letting a runner score from second.

Needless to say, I never played baseball on a field like the new version of The Fitz. I'm not sure I ever played on a field as nice as the one they tore down. It is a little strange being on a baseball field with no freshly groomed grass and dirt raked to perfection.