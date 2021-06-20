BUSH: Missing dad, missing opportunities

I wish my dad were still alive.
He died in September of 2012 after a short illness. Looking back now, I can see how much I took him for granted while he was alive.
Wisdom is earned, never granted. Dad had plenty. I hope all of these years of experience are giving me more than just a white beard.
Before my dad died, I had seen the first arc of boyhood into manhood. When boys are young, they look up to their fathers. During their early teen years, fathers tend to become competitors because as you are trying to become a man, they are still parenting you. The father knows why. The son often feels unnecessarily constrained.
Sometime after leaving the nest, young men with good fathers figure out that the discipline was for their benefit and fathers transition back into heroes - this time with clearer eyes and for very different reasons.
What I didn't realize until after dad was gone was that young men enter a second phase of self-assuredness when we become fathers. As my sons have aged I have noticed how their lives hold a mirror up to show me who I really am - mostly in the character flaws I have passed down or helped create.
I wish my dad were still alive.
I would love to ask him what he saw in me and how he tried to correct it. What land mines am I missing?
As the father of two kind and considerate young men who have apparently navigated most of the speed bumps having a workaholic father can present, I feel fortunate. That would be something of himself I think my dad would admit he saw in his children.
Dad worked two jobs. One was for a frozen waffle plant. The other was his own janitorial service. We built fun moments around doing jobs. We would go fish before cleaning a church. We would play basketball as soon as he got home from cleaning a business. He would come to our baseball, basketball or football games after cleaning a shop and before heading in for a night shift.
My kids know what that is like. We take walks after I process photos from sporting events. We go eat before I head off to cover something in the evening. Everything in my life - and thus the lives of my sons - happens directly after one work event ends and before another begins. Sorry kids, I didn't invent that. I learned it.
Dad isn't here to nod his head or crack a sideways smile when I say this, but I am sure that he would agree that we were both fortunate to have someone to help raise these children so that our fatherly failings weren't as evident as they could have been.
I didn't realize it at the time, but I took my dad for granted and missed the chance to gain wisdom by asking him those questions.
For that and many more reasons this Father's Day, I wish my dad were still alive.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net