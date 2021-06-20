BUSH: Missing dad, missing opportunities

As the father of two kind and considerate young men who have apparently navigated most of the speed bumps having a workaholic father can present, I feel fortunate. That would be something of himself I think my dad would admit he saw in his children.

Dad worked two jobs. One was for a frozen waffle plant. The other was his own janitorial service. We built fun moments around doing jobs. We would go fish before cleaning a church. We would play basketball as soon as he got home from cleaning a business. He would come to our baseball, basketball or football games after cleaning a shop and before heading in for a night shift.

My kids know what that is like. We take walks after I process photos from sporting events. We go eat before I head off to cover something in the evening. Everything in my life - and thus the lives of my sons - happens directly after one work event ends and before another begins. Sorry kids, I didn't invent that. I learned it.

Dad isn't here to nod his head or crack a sideways smile when I say this, but I am sure that he would agree that we were both fortunate to have someone to help raise these children so that our fatherly failings weren't as evident as they could have been.