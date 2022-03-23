BUSH: My favorite year

What was your favorite year?

I love that question. I listen to a lot of podcasts. Some are funny and some make me think. During one episode last week, one of the hosts asked the others to describe their favorite year.

I have seen a lot of pages on the calendar turn so there were a lot of years in contention for my favorite.

My senior year in high school was fun. My second year as an editor when we won best small daily newspaper in Oklahoma was pretty good too. When Blake was born in 2003, the year finished pretty strong. But when I added up all of the pros and cons, the answer for me was easy.

My favorite year was 2011.

This year was really top-heavy with a January so busy and stress-inducing that it's difficult to explain properly. I opened a weekly newspaper one week and flew to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia eight days later. Trying to stay in touch eight time zones away wasn't the easiest thing I have ever done. Not being in touch to make sure everything worked as we had planned was not great for my blood pressure.

In 2010 a newspaper in Andover, Kansas simply folded. Employees showed up to find doors locked. That is a problem for cities, schools and other entities that used that publication for legal notices. I published two newspapers in the same county so we immediately began working to legally publish their notices but we didn't have a great solution because we had a minuscule readership in the area.

I started running the numbers and figured out pretty quickly that, with a little buy-in from the community, we could make a newspaper work in the city. We hired a small staff, shared an office with the Chamber of Commerce, and I developed a plan to distribute 5,000 free newspapers. Advertisers and readers responded. Even though it wouldn't be a legal newspaper for two years, we published notices in the new publication and in the legal publication seven miles away.

It was an exciting time.

Eight days after that newspaper launched, my wife and I headed to Addis Ababa to do our court work and meet Dawit in person for the first time. Long days taking care of legal business, visiting his orphanage and touring the country were paired with long nights trying to keep everything working smoothly at three newspapers in the Wichita area. Trying to keep a solid wifi connection in Ethiopia while trying to move press times ahead to avoid a blizzard warning in Kansas was a fun way to spend an evening.

Later that year, we were able to return to Addis Ababa and take custody of Dawit and on July 6, 2011, he landed on American soil for the first time.

That year was filled with a lot of stress and worry, but there hasn't been a better year for me.

As I think about all of the things that made 2011 my favorite year ever, it occurs to me that all of the preparations for the amazing things that made the year stand out had been done in 2010.

My wife worked tirelessly on paperwork for the adoption throughout 2010. Obviously, the work to open a newspaper in January of 2011 required a lot of long hours in 2010 to make it possible.

That might just be a lesson for all of us. What are you doing today that might make 2022 or 2023 your best year yet? Great things don't just happen. As the old saying goes, failing to prepare is preparing to fail.

It puts the long hours and difficult situations in perspective. Today might have to be hard so tomorrow can be amazing.

Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net