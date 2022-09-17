BUSH: Never miss an opportunity

The Bush family isn't an emotional, touchy-feely group. In fact, my dad only told me he loved me once.

I always knew, but he never said it. My dad always gave funny greeting cards. On birthdays or other card-related occasions, he would sign off after the joke, "Love, Mom and Dad." I still can't give a serious card today.

The one time my dad told me he loved me was 10 years ago. Unfortunately, those were the last words he said to me.

Both of my boys had played afternoon soccer games and we had to decide whether or not to make the four-hour trip home to see my dad whose health had been declining rapidly for a month.

We decided not to miss an opportunity.

So with boys changing clothes in the back seat, the family hit the road. I got to his room just in time for my brother to finish feeding him his dinner. Dad's motor functions failed that last month. He could only move one hand by that last weekend and he could only move it slightly.

My brother left to head home to Oklahoma City and told me to be back at 5:30 a.m. to feed dad his breakfast. After he left, I watched the Oklahoma Sooners play Kansas State in football. My dad and I had watched hundreds of games together. It felt almost normal. Even though dad wasn't aware of much by then, he laughed at some of my jokes about how bad the Sooners had to play to lose that game.

After they lost, it was pretty late so I told dad I would be back in the morning with breakfast.

"Thank you," he whispered,

"I love you, dad," I answered.

"Love you," he said back as he lightly squeezed my hand.

I woke up early and got dressed. As I got ready to leave, my brother called my phone. I got a little angry. I was running four newspapers at the time, but my brother didn't think I could handle breakfast. I wish that had been the reason he called.

I answered with a salty, "Good morning."

My brother wasn't in the mood for salty.

"Kent, dad died this morning," he said. As my head was suddenly swimming in shock, he continued, "You need to go tell mom."

As much as I didn't want to tell my mother that her husband of 55 years and the rock our family was built on had died, I knew it would be better coming from me than someone outside the family.

It was an awful opportunity.

My mother immediately burst into tears and worried that she should have been there. At that moment, I was able to reassure her that she was exactly where she was supposed to be and she had done everything she could by dad's side for his entire adult life.

It's hard to believe a decade has passed since my dad did. I've worked in three states. My older son graduated. Dad would have been so proud of him. I never was sure how he felt about me.

But after he died, I was in his truck and in his Bible under the armrest, there were several of my columns clipped out of the newspaper. His friends told me he would bring them to coffee in the mornings and share them with the group.

I had no idea.

That's one reason I am quick to tell my sons when I am proud of them. Dad always showed us how he felt, but he was truly a man of few words, infinite patience and unending kindness.

One way I won't have made my dad proud is the past three years in Rapid City. I have only seen my mom a handful of times and one of those was when she came here for Blake's graduation. He would have expected me to do better - especially in his absence.

After I started preparing to write this column, I received a text from an old friend.

She was asking if I would be interested in a different opportunity.

After weeks of discussions, we reached an agreement and I am returning to Shawnee, Oklahoma. The quality of the position, employer and proximity to family was too much to turn down. It wasn't an easy decision. There have been times in the past three years when I would have taken a job doing almost anything to get out of here. But leaving this newsroom right now will be hard. I love this team. I know you do, too.

My hope and belief is that those making the decision will find an editor far better than me who will lead this team well and continue the success we have shared.

It's been 10 years since I lost my dad. That weekend changed my life in so many ways and taught me not to take anything for granted.

I have loved my three years in Rapid City, but for so many reasons it is time to pursue the next opportunity.