BUSH: No excuse for this surge

You can love your child more than anyone else. You might even know your child better than others. However, unless you spent years in medical school and decades gaining experience in medicine, you are making a mistake if you think you know what is best for your child when it comes to their health during a pandemic.
If you are on an airplane and a man collapses, no one yells, "Is there a PTO member on the plane?" No, they hope a doctor is on board.
Governors across the country are parroting this partisan line that they want parents to make the decisions regarding the health of their children. In most cases, parents do make those choices for their children.
They don't do it with measles. They don't do it with polio. You either take the vaccines or you don't go to school.
Imagine how a traffic stop would go if an officer pulled over a young father who was driving with a toddler sitting on his lap. When the officer tells the man his child is legally required to be in an approved car seat, the man replies, "I'm not letting some expert tell me what to do with my child in a car."
Would our Governor or City Council change the law so that parents have the freedom to choose how to transport their children?
That's absurd. Car seats have been proven to save lives.
But when it comes to ignoring common sense methods of disease prevention in the middle of a pandemic, some people elected to lead are ignoring medical professionals and basing decisions on political posturing.
One governor isn't willing to see his state put kids at risk over politics.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday, "Sending unmasked, unvaccinated kids into a poorly ventilated classroom is like holding the world's largest chicken pox party, except instead of chicken pox it's the third leading cause of death last year and may surpass cancer."
This week, school starts. We will be crowding unvaccinated and unmasked children in poorly ventilated rooms. The only mitigation method to stop the virus from spreading in our schools is hope.
Unlike the toddler on his father's lap, a sick child sent to school without a vaccine and without a mask can hurt others. The mere fact that - even as vaccinated young men - they could carry the disease and give it to a teacher or classmate makes my sons want to wear a mask. They want to protect themselves and their friends.
I think my kids are great, but I hope that caring enough about other people doesn't make them stand out. Something tells me most students would gladly manage minor inconveniences to keep from putting the lives of others at risk.
With a vaccine that has been shown to be incredibly safe and extremely effective, there is no excuse for this virus to be surging in our area again.
Misinformed people taking unnecessary risks are keeping us from closing the pandemic chapter of our history.
