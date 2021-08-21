BUSH: No excuse for this surge

You can love your child more than anyone else. You might even know your child better than others. However, unless you spent years in medical school and decades gaining experience in medicine, you are making a mistake if you think you know what is best for your child when it comes to their health during a pandemic.

If you are on an airplane and a man collapses, no one yells, "Is there a PTO member on the plane?" No, they hope a doctor is on board.

Governors across the country are parroting this partisan line that they want parents to make the decisions regarding the health of their children. In most cases, parents do make those choices for their children.

They don't do it with measles. They don't do it with polio. You either take the vaccines or you don't go to school.

Imagine how a traffic stop would go if an officer pulled over a young father who was driving with a toddler sitting on his lap. When the officer tells the man his child is legally required to be in an approved car seat, the man replies, "I'm not letting some expert tell me what to do with my child in a car."

Would our Governor or City Council change the law so that parents have the freedom to choose how to transport their children?