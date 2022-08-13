BUSH: Not just another Thursday in the office

Life's hard when you're dumb. Over my long life, I've noticed it's harder for some than it is for others.

Usually, it's even harder for those who have to be around the dumb people. Fortunately, I am only temporarily dumb.

There has rarely been better evidence of that than Thursday afternoon. I was able to meet a new reporter who has joined our company's investigative reporting team. Like few hundred thousand others, she was in Sturgis for the Rally.

Knowing that she was a reporter and knowing the Rally is a huge news story, I just assumed she was here to cover it as a freelancer. Journalists don't often do things just for fun. Usually, we do the things you do for fun as part of our jobs.

Look, covering a huge concert or a state championship game isn't like digging a ditch on a hot summer's day. But when the concert is over and you go home, we're just starting to work processing photos or writing stories.

Some of us do the pictures. Others do the 1,000 words.

That's what I assumed our new friend was here to do. She also talked about how she had been all over the Black Hills for events this week. You know who else has been at events all week? My entire staff of reporters. Again, I assumed she was covering events.

When she came into my office, she brought two friends. Both introduced themselves and we had a fun conversation.

One of her friends was a black man with a commanding figure who knew a ton about football - especially Texas high school and college football. After all, he was from Beaumont, Texas.

"Friday Night Lights" is fiction. But trust me when I tell you everyone who ever played or covered football in the south has stories that are similar to those fictional stories in the scripts.

This affable friend of our new reporter told some stories and talked about how the new world of Name Image and Likeness contracts will affect college sports. There is no way those big checks won't change the game. But the old system of the coaches making millions and leaving anytime they chose to and the kids being stuck to a commitment with only a scholarship as compensation certainly wasn't fair. The athletes did all the work and took all the risks and the schools and coaches cashed all the checks.

There was no fairness in that.

We had a good time talking about sports. He was just a genuinely great person.

Then he mentioned he had been at an event where Kevin Sorbo was signing autographs. My brain missed the point again. I wondered why he cared about Kevin Sorbo's autograph? I guess we all like different things.

As he began to leave my office when I had to head out to an appointment, the puzzle pieces in my brain finally came to rest in a complete picture.

I knew that name. Earl Dotson. I know that name.

Holy cow!

Earl Dotson has been sitting in my office talking about sports for half an hour. The Packers legend who blocked for Brett Favre and won a Super Bowl took time out of his busy schedule of meet-and-greets and events to chat with us about sports.

I finally was smart enough to ask for a photo and he was kind enough to take the time for one.

In my defense, I was meeting a new colleague and not a Super Bowl winner. He didn't act like he thought he was a big deal. He's just a great guy with an easy smile and a ton of sports knowledge.

I worried about NIL deals because of how they will affect the Oklahoma Sooners' chances to win NCAA championships. He thinks about them because if that program had been in place when he was in college, he would have been rich long before he played for the Packers.

We're coming at this problem from different perspectives. When he played, if you took a free meal at McDonalds, your team could miss bowl games for a couple of years. Now kids are getting seven-figure deals before winning a game.

Can you imagine if I hadn't figured out who I had been talking to? He would have just been another nice guy I talked sports with. That's really who he is. He's just a nice guy with a couple of huge rings he earned in the trenches of the National Football League's biggest game.

Dotson will sign thousands of autographs and take hundreds of photos with fans as he does regularly during the Rally.

I know I enjoyed our conversation. It's probably better that I didn't know who he was.

I would never have told a Super Bowl winner what I thought as just another fan about the sport he reached the pinnacle of. But I had a great time swapping stories and ideas with my new friend Earl. Maybe there's a lesson in there somewhere. Maybe it's just a funny story.

Either way, it wasn't a bad Thursday at work.