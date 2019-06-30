I joked in a previous column that all Oklahomans seem to know about South Dakota is that it gets really cold here. I wondered what South Dakotans knew about Oklahoma.
After a couple of weeks of talking to people and attending meetings, I know what people here know about my home state — tornadoes.
I worry that your impression of Oklahoma was somehow colored by the movie Twister. That is a horrible movie. It is loosely based on science and reality. Even that is a generous assessment.
As a certified Storm Spotter through the National Weather Service, I have been attending live classes and video training on tornado identification and reporting since 1994. The science has changed a lot in a quarter of a century. A lot of those advancements came from the storm chasers who try to get as close as they can to storms so they can learn more about them and try to improve the accuracy of tornado prediction. Forecasters can predict a bad day of storms days in advance now, and there is usually at least 30 minutes notice when a tornado forms to help people stay safe.
All of those things exist because of the weather cowboys who intercept storms in armored cars and shoot sensors into funnels and get measurements literally from inside the storms.
Those guys are often brilliant, and more often, a little crazy. Their stories will keep you on the edge of your seat. That was never my calling. I am not a meteorologist. I chased tornadoes because there is no news stories that affects more readers than the weather.
As Jesus said in Matthew 5:45, “God makes the sun rise on the evil and the good and sends rain on the just and the unjust.” I’m finding out that in South Dakota, God sometimes sends sun for the evil and good and rain on the just and unjust all in the same hour.
It’s true that Oklahoma is the target of a lot of God’s weather wrath. Most Oklahomans see it as a trade-off for being so good at college football.
There are a lot of myths from Twister that need to be dispelled. The idea of a flying cow is cute but the idea that an F1 or F2 tornado could lift a 750 pound beast and hold it in orbit with wind speeds in the low 125 miles per hour range is pretty silly. Now compute the wind lift needs to hold an explosive gas tanker in a tornadic funnel. It made a fun scene in the movie, though.
A couple of other scenes are equally silly. The scene where a home was ripped from its foundation and literally rolled across a road while the roof and walls stayed intact took some pretty good home construction and pretty poor foundation work. Don’t even get me started on a truck driving through the home. Also, I loved it when Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt strapped themselves to a pipe inside a barn with dozens of sharp and scary looking farm implements that haven’t been used in farming in Oklahoma for decades hanging on the wall. We were supposed to be scared for them because of the sharp things on the walls.
Here is a little secret.
The walls themselves and even small sticks are pretty dangerous in winds of that velocity. I have seen 2x4s that became missiles and were hurled through walls. I have even seen photos of straw from hay bales stuck in a tree. Strapping yourself to a pipe might be good in a movie. In real life, it would help you discover the definition of regret.
And, for the record, most of Oklahoma has paved roads so you don’t have to drive through corn fields to stay close to tornadic storms.
In reality, storm chasing for most people is pretty safe — especially today with the highly advanced weather radar applications on most phones. With a little training, staying a comfortable distance from a storm while getting great photos and videos for your readers isn’t that hard.
Of course, there are exceptions. One day this spring, one of my employees tried to kill me. There is a great dashcam video of the exact moment when my son realizes I am more than a little nervous because the tornadic storm we were trying to elude now had a big advantage over us since we were trapped on a muddy dead-end road.
My wife and I were there when one of the biggest tornadoes in recorded history touched down. Three dancing funnels chased us up a gravel road until we found a highway that helped us reposition and follow the storm safely. That storm grew to be more than a mile wide and destroyed everything in its path.
I also followed a tornadic storm more than 80 miles across central Kansas. Even stopping to check on a family whose home had been destroyed by the tornado, we were able to catch up with it and get incredible photos for the next day’s newspaper.
Yes, Oklahoma has some crazy weather too. It gets really cold here. Your house might get blown away there.
Neither one of those will happen today. The sun rose on the evil and good alike and there was a chance of rain on the just and unjust. It’s another beautiful Sunday in Rapid City.