BUSH: Passing the torch but watching it glow

A rite of passage resulted in the passing of a torch that I wasn't sure would ever come.
Teaching my son to drive has been a lot of fun for me. I learned a lot about myself and him. He learned how to drive.
The problem with new drivers is that they need a vehicle. Early on, he set his sites on mine. When I turned 16, my parents gave me a 1978 Plymouth Fury. Yes, Plymouth is a real car manufacturer and 1978 is a real year when humans roamed the earth. For the record, that car was eight years old when I got it.
It feels right for my 2002 Chevy Silverado to be passed down to him. He wasn't even born when I bought it. It isn't the world's most impressive vehicle. I think that's what drew Blake to it. If the unfortunate happens, he doesn't think it will be the end of the world.
But it might be to me.
That pickup has seen a lot. Tornadoes and snow have been frequent guests. I even stood in the back to cover baseball games and get a better angle on a brush fire or two. I've been driving it so long, it's only about 20,000 miles short of a trip to the moon.
It was funny earlier this month when one of the young men who work around the Journal asked me why I still drove that old truck. His assumption was surely I could afford something better.
I told him there was nothing wrong with it. When I turn the key it starts, when I hit the gas it runs and when I step on the brake I stop. That's all I want from a vehicle.
He said he could respect that. "If it isn't broken, don't fix it," he said.
Exactly.
I've had a lot of fun with the money I didn't spend on a new vehicle. That being said, I had to buy a new vehicle when my truck was passed down to make more memories with the kid who forced me to put a child seat in it about 16 years ago.
So I had to buy a new vehicle because for some reason, news doesn't happen at my house so I have to drive all over the Black Hills to do my job. It still doesn't feel right to sit in another vehicle and drive to work. The radio is in the wrong place. The seats are different. Everything is better but it can't replace my truck that is old enough to vote or go to college.
I hope the Silverado is as good to Blake as it was to me. I doubt he drives it for 19 years. But I will enjoy seeing him pull out of the driveway and head to make more memories.
The torch may be passed but at least I will still be able to see it glow.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net
