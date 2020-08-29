BUSH: Passing the torch but watching it glow

I told him there was nothing wrong with it. When I turn the key it starts, when I hit the gas it runs and when I step on the brake I stop. That's all I want from a vehicle.

He said he could respect that. "If it isn't broken, don't fix it," he said.

Exactly.

I've had a lot of fun with the money I didn't spend on a new vehicle. That being said, I had to buy a new vehicle when my truck was passed down to make more memories with the kid who forced me to put a child seat in it about 16 years ago.

So I had to buy a new vehicle because for some reason, news doesn't happen at my house so I have to drive all over the Black Hills to do my job. It still doesn't feel right to sit in another vehicle and drive to work. The radio is in the wrong place. The seats are different. Everything is better but it can't replace my truck that is old enough to vote or go to college.

I hope the Silverado is as good to Blake as it was to me. I doubt he drives it for 19 years. But I will enjoy seeing him pull out of the driveway and head to make more memories.

The torch may be passed but at least I will still be able to see it glow.

Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net