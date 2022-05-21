BUSH: Postcard politics: Trouble with the truth

Sometimes a card arrives in your mailbox that helps you get to know a candidate and make up your mind about each race.

But in the Black Hills, there is an insidious form of postcard politics that doesn't seem to come from the candidates at all.

Janyce Hockenbary, who is running in the Area 6 School Board race, was one of three candidates – including City Council Candidate J.J. Carrell and Pennington County Sheriff Candidate Ryan Mechaley – who all sent similarly worded and formatted letters to potential voters.

Hockenbary told the Elevate Candidate Forum she didn't write the letter. Of course, she signed off on it and used campaign funds to send it. She even claimed she didn't know who wrote it despite the fact that she received a copy in an email. I doubt that email was anonymous.

Despite making a point to tell those in attendance at the forum that she hadn't written the letter, Hockenbary told me Friday that she stands by the contents of the letter.

"While I did not compose the finer points of my introduction letter, I stand by everything it contains," she said in an email. That letter contains insults like calling teachers "Tyrants of the teacher's lounge" who need to be taught a lesson. She called schools "sex education camps with some communism to boot" and said student achievement in Rapid City was akin to the Titanic.

In her email Friday, Hockenbary said, "I very much wish that RCAS and my opponents spent as much time teaching reading and proofreading student assignments as they have nitpicking my letter. If they did, maybe our students would score higher than 50% proficiency in literacy."

In addition to the first letter, she was part of another mailing this week where she accused Jamie Clapham of being pro-abortion and unengaged in local politics.

Even if what she alleged was true, I'm not sure what abortion politics have to do with a school board race. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, I don't think local school boards will legislate new abortion policies.

That being said, the attack is as close to evil as a piece of paper can get. The Facebook post the mailer used to accuse Clapham of being pro-abortion was about her own struggle when she had a miscarriage. When her home state of Georgia passed a law that would lead to the investigation of women who have miscarriages, she wrote a post that said laws like that make her blood boil.

She said the law "completely disregards the sanctity, seriousness and deeply personal nature of pregnancy."

Clapham wasn't supporting abortion in any way. She was cautioning people who applaud anti-abortion bills not to accidentally devastate women who are already going through heartbreaking situations.

"For one mother to accuse another in that way is unconscionable," Clapham said.

The postcard also reiterates Hockenbary's claim that Clapham hasn't voted in primaries and didn't vote in the school bond election. Clapham is a registered independent so she hasn't had a Primary Election ballot. Records also show that she voted in-person absentee in February of 2020 in the bond election. Clapham's campaign pointed out this lie after the first letter, but the second postcard contained the same false claim.

It is unknown who created these postcards for Hockenbary, but she signed off and her campaign claimed responsibility and paid the bill to send them out.

If she didn't write her own ad copy, who did? Does the school board really need another rubber stamp for radical beliefs? I'm sure the dozens of long-time employees, the superintendent and other administrators who are fleeing the district would be glad to answer that rhetorical question.

The same is true in the sheriff's race. One candidate has spent more than a quarter of a century serving this county. The other believes he can become a "Constitutional Sheriff."

Brian Mueller has a long, successful tenure in the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. Ryan Mechaley told the Pennington County Republican Women's meeting that as a Constitutional Sheriff he "will defend our citizens from an overreaching federal government."

That is a dangerous ideology. The sheriff's job is to enforce the law – not interpret and overrule it.

"I took an oath 26 years ago to defend the Constitution, I don't have to pay dues to an organization to prove it," Mueller said.

Mechaley also sent a postcard out this week that looked remarkably similar to Hockenbary's. They say politics makes strange bedfellows, but a school board and sheriff's campaigns don't seem to have much in common on the surface. What they have in common is the behind-the-scenes groups propping up these candidates.

These templated postcards filled with far-right word salads that hit all the talking points while making baseless accusations about opponents are the worst of politics.

Attacks like these have a chilling effect on the political process. Many smart, successful people won't enter the political arena because they don't want to risk facing lies and innuendo from those who hide in the background sending out misinforming missives.

When you choose a candidate, you should always look for authentic people speaking for themselves, not someone copying keywords and phrases and simply signing off on the words of a group who will control them from behind the scenes.

Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net