BUSH: Putting the fun in funerals

As someone who worked in a funeral home just after graduating from high school, I do not enjoy funerals.

I wasn't involved with a lot of the work with deaths and families. My job was to make sure the lawn, building and vehicles were up to standard for the customers. If you've never been an 18-year-old driving a hearse to a car wash, you've just never really lived.

My problem wasn't the job itself. I admired the hard work and respectful demeanor of the men and women who worked there. They truly believed it was their mission to make this difficult time less painful for those who survived.

The problem is that everyone who came by was having the worst day of their year. Everyone was terribly sad and I just don't know how to deal with sad people very well.

If someone is angry, I can argue with them or calm them down. When someone is sad, I just want to get away. I care about people. That's why I don't talk to them when they're sad. I am no help at all.

In almost nine months working at the funeral home, I can't remember one visitor laughing. Even mowing the lawn and washing the cars were solemn affairs.

That's why the recent story of an Oklahoma woman's final request was so entertaining to me.

This woman really put the fun back in funerals.

The only upbeat funeral I can recall was Hunter S. Thompson asking for his ashes to be fired into the sky with fireworks at his memorial. Knowing the crowd the "gonzo journalist" hung around with, I'm sure the fireworks at the funeral weren't contained simply to the ones that contained his remains.

The funeral for Diane Sweeney was like nothing I have ever seen - and I've seen a lot. Everyone who attended her memorial in Oklahoma City was asked to sign the registry.

That's not uncommon.

The reason she wanted people to sign it was. In an effort to fill the house, the woman who earned a doctorate in statistics from my alma mater at Oklahoma State said one name from the guest book would be selected at random after her estate was settled and that person would win her Volkswagen Beetle or a car of similar make and model.

“‘When I pass away, I’d like you to raffle up my car at the funeral, must be present to win,’” her niece Suzanne Singleterry recalled her saying.

I'm sure her memorial service brought out some tears, but for a woman who wanted to raffle off a car at her funeral, I bet there were a few funny stories, as well. This is a woman who didn't take her life - or death - too seriously. Since she knew she couldn't take anything with her, she decided to give some of it away while giving people another reason to smile.

I really like the idea of drying up some of the tears during a funeral. In addition to a raffle for the grand prize, it might be fun to have door prizes or random coupons for the dead person's favorite restaurant under some of the seats. If you really want to turn those frowns upside down, maybe play a game of Bingo instead of a song.

This was a great story and I hope it becomes a trend. Grief is tough. Maybe giving survivors a reason to smile isn't such a bad idea.