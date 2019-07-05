Rapid City really gets it.
As the new guy in town, I think I might see things a little differently than people who have been here for a while.
I have had a chance to cover events at different facilities the past few weeks, and this city is serious when it comes to opportunities for kids.
With Parkview and Star of the West, Rapid City softball teams play in great parks. The Little League baseball parks here are also incredible compared with what I have seen at my other stops before moving to the Black Hills.
Post 320 plays in a top-notch facility. Of course, Fitzgerald Field, the home of the Post 22 Hardhats is great and it will only get better.
A lot of towns have great ball fields for traditional sports, but how many cities have invested in something like a competitive BMX park where people of all ages can go to Robbinsdale Park to learn to ride competitively and then compete for points to qualify for state championship races?
None of these parks or programs exist without dedicated volunteers who give up hours each day and sponsors who make money available to ensure kids here have the best possible. I spent 10 years as a youth baseball coach. A friend and I took a group of leftover players and coached them from tee-ball through their junior varsity summer.
You have free articles remaining.
During that time, we coached, planned, mowed, cleaned and cared for the parks and our team. A couple of years after we left that program, I was asked to come back and run it again. We had built fields at each age group we coached. In the few short years I was gone, those fields fell into disrepair, so we rebuilt them when I came back.
Trust me when I tell you, when I look at these fields and the tournaments that the kids enjoy, I am looking around to see how many of those people gave up a piece of themselves to make it all happen.
That attitude shows me something that might have broader implications. Rapid City is trying to pass a bond to support local schools that haven’t seen an infusion of capital funds in at least a couple of decades. The city is also looking to make preschool accessible to kids across the area.
Local athletes have the best. Our students need that same energy put into their success. Having these great parks and projects in the area tells me Rapid City has the people and potential to invest in its children in every endeavor.
At some point, having these fields and facilities seemed unlikely. But groups of people got together and pursued a vision. Now that level of excellence is expected.
In just a few weeks, I have seen the evidence. If a few more ingredients come together, there is nothing this city can’t get done.