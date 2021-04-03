BUSH: Rebuilding membership numbers will require change

Only 36% of millennials belong to a church. That doesn't necessarily mean they don't believe in God. Millennials are the generation that has become world changers in the changing world. The internet has been a major part of their lives. They have tools and technology to affect change that generations before them couldn't. Because of this, they are notorious for their lack of trust in many of the institutions that historically have had an assumed role in society - government, churches and even universities and banks. Why wouldn't they? Millennials also have more student loan debt and less of a paved road to wealth than their predecessors. The institutions are failing the younger generations.

The days of one parent working and providing for an entire family are almost gone. Better jobs require more education which means more debt to start adult life. That means car purchases and home ownership are more difficult. Their political lives began with a contested election that was decided by the Supreme Court and many have grown frustrated with the Electoral College giving elections to candidates who lose the popular vote. Their churches have veered strongly into that partisan and controversial political world, as well. Millennials aren't alone in losing faith in institutions, but they lead the way.