BUSH: Rebuilding membership numbers will require change

One of the most important weeks for Christians culminates tomorrow. Even for those who don't attend church very often, Easter Sunday usually finds them among the congregation. I heard a Christian recording artist say in an interview this week that he was raised a "CME Christian" - meaning his family attended church on Christmas, Mother's Day and Easter.
Holy Week is a bad time to release the news that American church membership dipped below 50 percent for the first time in the 85-year history of Gallup's poll on the subject. As congregants head to church to celebrate Resurrection Sunday, the crowds will be smaller than normal due to both the waning pandemic and decreasing membership.
This isn't just Protestants and Catholics. Gallup's poll includes members of mosques and synagogues as well.
As you would assume, the problem is partly generational.
The report showed, "Church membership is strongly correlated with age, as 66% of traditionalists - U.S. adults born before 1946 - belong to a church, compared with 58% of baby boomers, 50% of those in Generation X and 36% of millennials. The limited data Gallup has on church membership among the portion of Generation Z that has reached adulthood are so far showing church membership rates similar to those for millennials."
Only 36% of millennials belong to a church. That doesn't necessarily mean they don't believe in God. Millennials are the generation that has become world changers in the changing world. The internet has been a major part of their lives. They have tools and technology to affect change that generations before them couldn't. Because of this, they are notorious for their lack of trust in many of the institutions that historically have had an assumed role in society - government, churches and even universities and banks. Why wouldn't they? Millennials also have more student loan debt and less of a paved road to wealth than their predecessors. The institutions are failing the younger generations.
The days of one parent working and providing for an entire family are almost gone. Better jobs require more education which means more debt to start adult life. That means car purchases and home ownership are more difficult. Their political lives began with a contested election that was decided by the Supreme Court and many have grown frustrated with the Electoral College giving elections to candidates who lose the popular vote. Their churches have veered strongly into that partisan and controversial political world, as well. Millennials aren't alone in losing faith in institutions, but they lead the way.
Other problems arise when churches become homogenous partisan political coalitions under a religious banner rather than a group of diverse people with shared religious beliefs. It can be alienating to a more moderate or liberal believer when church membership has a de facto political affiliation.
But don't take my word for it. I'm not a religious expert. Long-time Southern Baptist Pastor Michael Catt is. He is the pastor of Sherwood Baptist Church in Georgia. That is the church that is responsible for the Kendrick brothers' and their line of movies including "Facing the Giants," "Fireproof," "Courageous" and "Overcomer."
This week Catt said, "We will not reach the next generation or build a diverse congregation focusing on politics, inside or outside the church. This weekend should remind us that religious and government politics joined hands to put Jesus on the Cross."
From 1940 to 2000 the percentage of Americans who claimed membership in a church didn't vary much. In 1940, Gallup found 73% of Americans were members of a house of worship. That number ticked up above 75% right after World War II and hovered within a couple of points of 70% through 2000. It's hard not to see a generational impact on the statistics since that number has dropped significantly almost every year since 2000.
I'm not sure where the bottom is. I was raised on the front row of a Southern Baptist church in small-town Oklahoma. My mom played the organ. My dad was a deacon. We even cleaned the church on Saturdays as part of my dad's side job with a janitorial company. I was at church all the time. I am the only male in my family who isn't an ordained minister.
I have seen churches lose members because they stopped preaching the gospel and brought politics to the pulpit. I have seen pharisaical and hypocritical positions drive away would-be members.
The answers seem easy, but apparently, they are harder to put into action than they are to put into words. Fraternal and familial relationships are the best aspects of a good church. Churches need to strive to find more ways to stand together and fewer things to stand against. Another key is finding a way within corporate worship structures to give the same grace to others that we would request for ourselves.
If churches want to see their lists grow again - especially with younger members - it will mean more preaching and less politics, more relationships and less retaliation, and more mercy and less malice.
If churches keep doing what they are doing, the trends will continue as well.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net