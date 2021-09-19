BUSH: Regret is replacing grief

When I worked for a funeral home after high school, I was able to see clearly how much holidays can become attached to a death in the family.

Years later, that holiday for me became Labor Day. Dad didn't even die on Labor Day, but it was the last time I got to spend any significant time with him. We drove from Kansas back to Oklahoma to spend some time helping around the house because my dad had suffered a couple of falls while working at his janitorial jobs and around the house.

We didn't know why he had fallen, but during that weekend, he digressed from a bad limp to needing a cane to get around the house. One day after I got back to Kansas, dad couldn't even get out of bed on his own.

I called a friend, who is a pastor, who took a wheelchair from his church to my parents' house and helped my mother get my dad into the car to take him to the emergency room.