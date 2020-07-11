BUSH: Round and round and round trip

Tomorrow.
The day that is full of promise. No matter how tough today has been, there is always hope for tomorrow.
Tomorrow is also when your car is going to be ready to pick up. That's how it worked for my family for the past few weeks - countless tomorrows. Knowing that we were driving about 1,000 miles one way, we took our car in to make sure everything was perfect before we headed out June 26.
A nice inexpensive trip to visit family recently turned into a pricey all-inclusive cruise on Lake Ardmore in beautiful, sunny southern Oklahoma. It was fun enough, but it was anything but inexpensive. As soon as we arrived at my in-laws' home, the car began running rough. I'm sorry for getting technical with you, but I'm an editor, not a mechanic. After some initial repairs, they drove the car and the problem was far from solved. After using a tiny camera to make ingress into the engine like something Rick Moranis would have created in "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" and they discovered a damaged valve that would require extensive repairs.
I wasn't worried because I planned to be gone a week and car repair bills are just a part of life. Unfortunately, they thought the repairs might take until the following Monday. Well, that extended the trip a few days, but I can work from almost anywhere so there was no reason to panic. Then Monday became Tuesday and Tuesday turned into Thursday. I had given up trusting the service manager who was just telling me what I wanted to hear.
With President Donald Trump coming to the area, I didn't have time to waste.
My son needed to get back to work too, so we rented a car and drove 950 miles in less than 20 hours - that included meals and a brief stop at a hotel in Grand Island, Neb. for a nap. Blake was the Steve Martin to my John Candy from, "Planes, Trains and Automobiles." We didn't have to sell any shower curtain rings to make ends meet, but when you roll into a hotel parking lot at midnight and out of the same parking lot four and a half hours later, things get a little wild on the road. We were in the automobile, you'll never see as many coal trains as you do on that drive and I would soon be flying back.
He went back to his job and I helped our newsroom plan and cover President Trump's visit with a half dozen reporters running all over the area to cover every facet of the visit. As I was working overtime, the car still wasn't ready. Tuesday had turned to Thursday, Thursday became Friday, and then the holiday pushed Friday into Monday afternoon. Guess what, it wasn't ready Monday afternoon either. Not Tuesday. And even Wednesday came and went.
I was set to be wheels down in Oklahoma City at about 1 p.m., Thursday. We were officially out of time.
By some stroke of luck, the car was ready at 9 a.m., Thursday and the bill was a full 25 percent higher than the estimate. I guess they charged me rent for all of those extra days.
Regardless, I was halfway back to Oklahoma City when my wife picked up the car. When the first leg of my flight landed in Denver, the flight attendant was giving final instructions. "There will be a ramp connecting you to the main ramp when you get off the plane," he said. "Be careful not to fall. And if you do fall... (pregnant pause) brace for impact I guess."
After telling passengers to be careful, you could tell he felt like the announcement wasn't over but I am pretty sure that wasn't in the script he was working from. I'm not sure if it was a joke, but it was funny.
My wife said the car was running great and, even better news, the seat next to me on my flight from Denver to Oklahoma City was open. Things were starting to turn in my favor.
My wife and younger son pulled into the airport as my plane landed. I walked out into the parking lot and immediately began driving north. We made another stop in Grand Island for some sleep after a long day of two flights, and eight hours on the road. Friday found us back home and for the first time in more than a week, all four of us were in the same house at the same time.
By lunch on Friday, I was back in the office.
What was supposed to be a leisurely trip to spend time with family, turned into a big repair bill, a one way-flight and more than 3,000 miles on the road with a visit from the President in between.
I think I'll just stay in the office from now on. It's a lot less work.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net
