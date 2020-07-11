BUSH: Round and round and round trip

Regardless, I was halfway back to Oklahoma City when my wife picked up the car. When the first leg of my flight landed in Denver, the flight attendant was giving final instructions. "There will be a ramp connecting you to the main ramp when you get off the plane," he said. "Be careful not to fall. And if you do fall... (pregnant pause) brace for impact I guess."

After telling passengers to be careful, you could tell he felt like the announcement wasn't over but I am pretty sure that wasn't in the script he was working from. I'm not sure if it was a joke, but it was funny.

My wife said the car was running great and, even better news, the seat next to me on my flight from Denver to Oklahoma City was open. Things were starting to turn in my favor.

My wife and younger son pulled into the airport as my plane landed. I walked out into the parking lot and immediately began driving north. We made another stop in Grand Island for some sleep after a long day of two flights, and eight hours on the road. Friday found us back home and for the first time in more than a week, all four of us were in the same house at the same time.

By lunch on Friday, I was back in the office.