BUSH: Running the race outside the spotlight

The same is true for the Black women who helped lead the suffrage movement. Josephine St. Pierre Ruffin is a good case study. Maybe I'm drawn to her because she was an editor and used her platform in The Woman's Era to affect change. The Woman's Era was a newspaper by and for African-American women. It started in Boston and went nationwide in 1894.

She used her column to - among other things - call on the federal government to end lynching in the south. She even said until it did, the government had the blood of innocent Black men on its hands as a partner in the crime of lynching. She was a fearless fighter on the side of the angels.

Why weren't Black women allowed to have a bigger voice in the movement?

Ruffin said it herself.

"We are justified in believing that the success of this movement for equality of the sexes means more progress toward equality of the races."

She knew that every step toward equality was a rising tide that would lift all ships sailing toward true equality of races, sexes and religions.