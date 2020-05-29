BUSH: Same house, different world

All four officers fired after the incident at one point assisted in taking Floyd down and restraining him. One of those officers kept bystanders back as the life left Floyd's body. Even as paramedics arrived and felt for a pulse, the officer kept his knee on Floyd's neck.

No one answered George Floyd's cries for help.

I know I have white privilege. I know my rights and I am confident they will be protected. Unfortunately, only one of my sons shares that privilege. The other is a black young man who knows he lives in the same house as his brother but in an entirely different world.

Despite that dark day shaking society, I see hope in another King quote.

"The arc of the moral universe is long but it bends towards justice," King said. His quote is from more than 50 years ago.

That arc is bending far more slowly than I would like and more slowly than King could have imagined. However, after the videos of events that claimed George Floyd's life entered the public domain, many law enforcement leaders and officers alike crossed over the thin blue line. Many have called for justice. Others more directly called for officers to be charged like other suspects would be. A police officer exerting excessive force is usually very different than other situations in which a life is taken.