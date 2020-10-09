BUSH: She's speaking... and I'm still learning

Being a man, I hadn't heard Pence say anything overtly sexist or condescending. Harris had handled herself well and cut anything that started that direction early.

But as I read more reactions on social media, it became obvious what the problem was. It wasn't just what Pence said - there would be no quotes to run in a newspaper to back this up - it was what he did. Pence continued to speak as the moderator tried to politely cut him off. He continued to speak as Harris tried to answer. He didn't say anything wrong but he said everything wrong.

Ignoring a woman who was running the event was something that many women who had been in that situation had experienced. They didn't need him to insult anyone with words. He did it in action. It wasn't something you heard and thought about. It was something many women felt.

When Harris stopped a Pence interruption to tell him simply, "I'm speaking" the moment meant something to a lot of women. Many professional women have had men explain their positions to them and take credit for ideas. Women often say men in meetings speak over them.

Pence touched those frayed nerves Wednesday night with a lot of women in the first poll.