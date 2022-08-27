BUSH: Situational fairness isn't fair

I'm so tired of the faux outrage and pearl-clutching in politics.

Republicans this week hit the roof when President Joe Biden announced that some student loans would be forgiven. Biden campaigned on forgiving some student debt. Most people thought he would go much further than he did much sooner than he did.

Pretending to be shocked that Biden is forgiving some student loan debt would be like Democrats being shocked that Donald Trump might mention building a wall on the southern border if he gets elected in 2024. That would be the least surprising thing ever. Would Democrats still be outraged? Of course. Outrage runs the machine in modern politics.

Republicans this week are holding their heads in their hands and wondering how this is fair to people who have no student debt. In order for something to be fair, it has to apply to everyone now. That wasn't the case when President Trump's tax cuts for top earners passed. I guess the rules changed and no one let us know.

I graduated from college with zero dollars in student debt. I was a scholarship winner and that covered almost all my costs for college. My parents covered the small amount that was left over.

My son won't be that lucky. He will take student loans that won't be forgiven.

Neither of us is bothered by some people having a portion of their loans forgiven. Of all the things the government has done, this one bothers me the least.

I like the idea that people who might be struggling financially will struggle a little less.

Why should blue-collar workers who didn't go to college have to cover the cost of this federal loan forgiveness? Because that's what we do as a society.

Look at the tax forms we fill out each year. We give income deductions and tax credits to people simply for having children. I have two children. why should I pay more taxes because someone else has five and had their tax burden reduced? They made the decision to have children. I wasn't consulted. I shouldn't have to cover them.

We even give tax write-offs to people who are bad at buying stocks. I had to pay capital gains taxes when I invested in Iomega shares before they got their zip drives included in Apple and IBM personal computers. I rode the stock price up and sold it to pay for my honeymoon. I bought the engagement ring with the capital gains from shares of Campbell Soup stocks.

But when I purchased shared in a firm called Agribiotech, I didn't do as well. My investment grew quickly at first. The company was buying up competitors and was the target of another buyout by some of the big-time players in the industry.

Then the bottom fell out.

They grew to an unmanageable size and toppled under the weight. My rapidly growing share prices more rapidly became a bankruptcy claim. I was able to write off that loss on my taxes the next year. Why did you have to pay more in taxes because I made a bad investment? Is that fair to you?

Now think of all of the Paycheck Protection Program loans that bailed out many companies during the early stages of the pandemic. The vast majority of those loans have been forgiven. Some of them saved businesses from going under. Others just made rich people richer.

Most were far larger than $10,000-$20,000.

It might have been a good idea for the economy. It might have even been necessary. But it wasn't really fair in the truest sense of the word. It didn't go to everyone. Those same blue-collar workers with no student debt were on the hook for PPP loans just like they will be for student loans.

How is it fair? If the programs work for the economy, they enable customers to spend more on products and services produced by the blue-collar workers.

Economies are complicated. Politics never simplifies anything. Biden is keeping a campaign promise. It will help some people and not others. Past presidents enacted policies that benefited some and not others and future presidents will, as well.

If you claim to want fairness when it comes to forgiven student loans, go find justice in other areas as well.

Selective fairness is not fairness.