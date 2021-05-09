BUSH: Small things can make a big difference

We focus so much on what makes us different that we forget how similar we are.
Other than a little cocoa powder, the ingredient list for chocolate and vanilla ice cream is identical.
Radical Republicans, left-wing liberals, black people, white people and Native Americans are all different in some small ways.
But in the most important way, all of these groups are very similar. A forest is a biome, but individual trees protect us from the sun. When you think about trees as a forest, it is easy to make assumptions. All of those trees are tall. They have green leaves. You get the point. But you know the one tree in your front yard more intimately. You know the scars from where your child's swing hung from the largest limb. You care for it because it has become part of you.
The cure for racist bigotry and discrimination is difficult but profoundly simple. We have to stop seeing people as groups and start seeing them as individuals.
When we get to know people, we stop identifying them by the groups they belong to and start seeing them for who they are.
How do we do that? What is the bridge between often segregated cultures?
One easy answer is food.
Sharing a meal with someone is one of the fastest ways to get to know them. When people are more comfortable that the pandemic is under control, opportunities to use the dinner table to close the gaps between groups will be an emphasis of Malcolm Chapman - the city's new Human Relations Commissioner in a partnership with the Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors.
Chapman said he has seen "diversity dinner" programs work.
"Our church used a program called 'tables of Eight' where four couples are thrown together and make one course of a meal," Chapman said. "The couples rotated each month and over time you got to know a lot of people."
He said programs like this fall under a theme of "each one, reach one" mentality where small steps lead to great strides over time.
"I think we can all grow and learn more about each other and broaden our view of each other," Chapman said. "My table is different from yours and inviting people to share a meal is a great way to add people to your circle."
If my family attended one of these meals, people might get to know us because I would make a homemade pie crust for the pie my wife made for dessert. In addition, there would be extra pieces of pie crust that were covered in butter and sugar with a little cinnamon.
Why?
Because I was the youngest of three children. My sister went to college when I started kindergarten. My mother was wrestling a lot of schedules while my dad worked two jobs and the youngest ended up spending a lot of time in the kitchen - at first to keep an eye on me and soon to help out.
If we made the main course, we might just make an Ethiopian feast to help tell the story about how we went from a family of three to four and how food is one the best and most significant ways to keep Dawit's culture alive even though he spent four years there and almost 10 years in America. In Oklahoma, your friends who own a farm might make chicken-fried steak - all Southern Baptists in Oklahoma would swear on a Bible that there will be chicken-fried steak in Heaven. If your friends in Oklahoma were tribal members, you might get something they call a fry bread taco - a piece of fry bread with meat, cheese and toppings that is a real treat.
In Kansas, someone would make chili and cinnamon rolls - I lived there seven years and I still don't know why anyone would do this. In South Dakota, someone would have to bring a family recipe for chislic and maybe some walleye fingers.
Regardless, you would leave that meal knowing people for far more than their address, occupation or skin color.
That's the basic premise of the idea. I can't wait for Malcom to be able to bring his thoughtful and creative approach to big and small problems alike in his new role in Rapid City.
If we all make a small difference, it will make a really big difference.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net