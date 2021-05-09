BUSH: Small things can make a big difference

Chapman said he has seen "diversity dinner" programs work.

"Our church used a program called 'tables of Eight' where four couples are thrown together and make one course of a meal," Chapman said. "The couples rotated each month and over time you got to know a lot of people."

He said programs like this fall under a theme of "each one, reach one" mentality where small steps lead to great strides over time.

"I think we can all grow and learn more about each other and broaden our view of each other," Chapman said. "My table is different from yours and inviting people to share a meal is a great way to add people to your circle."

If my family attended one of these meals, people might get to know us because I would make a homemade pie crust for the pie my wife made for dessert. In addition, there would be extra pieces of pie crust that were covered in butter and sugar with a little cinnamon.

Why?

Because I was the youngest of three children. My sister went to college when I started kindergarten. My mother was wrestling a lot of schedules while my dad worked two jobs and the youngest ended up spending a lot of time in the kitchen - at first to keep an eye on me and soon to help out.