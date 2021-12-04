BUSH: Staying off the Naughty List

It's been a decade since I was officially on the Naughty List.

A lot of kids write letters to Santa Claus. I am one of very few adults who got a letter from Santa.

When I ran for President as a write-in candidate in Kansas in 2012, I ran afoul of the jolly old elf. I had bemoaned in one of my 12 columns that made up the bulk of my campaign that my running mate and I couldn't offer gifts to all boys and girls in American in exchange for votes. I implied that Santa Claus wasn't a real candidate but a flippant write-in like Mickey Mouse or other fictional characters who receive votes every election.

I was wrong.

I received a sternly written email from Santa Claus informing me that he was very real. "Claus" was born Thomas Patrick O’Connor. He is a former New York City police officer who legally changed his name to Santa Claus in 2005.

Did I mention he also became a monk who took a vow of poverty? As for his run for President, he had a Facebook page with 85,000 followers and a website supporting his positions.

In response to his angry email, I begged his forgiveness and implored him not to put me on the naughty list. He did not agree to my terms. I also asked who he considered as potential running mates. His answer made me a winner in the "Six degrees of separation from South Dakota" game years before I moved to the state.

One woman he considered as a possible candidate to join his ticket was former South Dakota Congresswoman Stephanie Herseth Sandlin. I don't know if he ever extended an offer, but Sandlin never officially joined his campaign.

Santa Claus - it turns out - is a Bernie Sanders supporting, medical marijuana using monk. You never see that side of him in the animated Christmas specials on television.

But Santa's story didn't end as an unsuccessful write-in candidate for President.

After the campaign, he did the only thing that makes sense for someone legally named Santa Claus. He moved to the North Pole - specifically, the city of North Pole, Alaska. After a stint as Chamber of Commerce President, he won a spot on a city council in a town where 72% of the voters supported Donald Trump.

Santa might have dispatched me straight to the Naughty List for insinuating that he wasn't a real candidate a decade ago, but he has little trouble getting along with others in North Pole. Despite his partisan differences with a majority of voters, his earnest support for children's causes keeps him popular politically. Even the more conservative members of the council enjoy working with him despite their disagreements.

In fact, Santa spent the first part of President Donald Trump's tenure taking pot shots at his policies on his Facebook page and website. But he told the Anchorage Daily News that he soon decided to shut both down and change his ways.

"I came at him pretty hard, as Santa Claus," he said. "Then I thought, I better just close up the old website. It’s better to be positive."

A politician decided to give up partisan posturing and remain positive. Was that a Christmas miracle?

Santa and I may have started off on the wrong foot, but I can't stay mad at him. We don't share many policy positions but I can respect his decision to move to North Pole and give back to the community. The man cares about underprivileged children and volunteers more than 1,000 hours a year in his new Alaskan home town.

Santa Claus may not have elves that build toys for him to deliver across the world on Christmas Eve, but he does give back in his own way.

I'm not sure if he still has a naughty list, but if he were to check it twice this year, I hope I would fare better than I did back in 2012 when we were competing for write-in votes for President.

Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net