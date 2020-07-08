BUSH: Stepping stones to a more perfect union

All of the discussion about monuments and protecting history gets muddy when you conflate the nation's founding fathers and conquered confederates.
The founders began the incredible democratic experiment trying to create a more perfect union. Confederate leaders tried to blow that experiment up. They weren't imperfect heroes. They were seditionists and traitors to the country the founders stitched together out of nothing.
Yes, the same hand that helped pen the words that create the bedrock rights we built our society on, also sexually abused one of his slaves and fathered a half dozen illegitimate children.
As the father of a black child, I was repulsed when I stood in the shadow of the slaves quarters at Mount Vernon. George Washington also owned slaves. His famed wooden dentures may have actually been made from teeth that were taken from the mouths of his slaves.
There are some reports that he treated his slaves well. What does that even mean? How can you treat men and women you own like cattle well? He was progressive for the era in which he lived.
If we judge confederate generals by the moral and ethical standards of either 1860 or 2020, they are indicted each time. In 1860, there were abolitionists fighting to free the slaves because in the first century of the American experience, many had realized that Frederick Douglass was right when he said in 1852, "What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July? I answer; a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim."
The founders were men of their time. It was an imperfect time and they fit into it. Applying 2020 standards to Washington and Jefferson isn't a fair standard. Confederate leaders and soldiers had no excuse. They fought to maintain a system they knew was unequal and immoral.
Washington freed slaves upon him and his wife's death. That was fairly forward-thinking at the time. Given 100 years of societal advancement, I think most believe - and all of us hope - that Jefferson and Washington would have signed their names to the bottom of the Emancipation Proclamation and fought for Amendments to the constitution that expand freedoms and help move us toward fulfilling the Jefferson's promise in Declaration of Independence that "all men are created equal."
About three quarters of the men who helped found this nation were slave owners or had other inappropriate relationships with slavery. They weren't perfect. But perfection was never the goal. We were seeking a more perfect union.
That ideal has stood the test of time even if the founders' lives haven't.
Thomas Jefferson also couldn't parallel park a pickup. Are we going to criticize that too?
We have to celebrate the people who gave birth to this country, but also the men and women who have helped raise it from its infancy to a more mature - more perfect - union. Every generation builds on those who are progressive and educated from the generation before. Don't sit in 2020 and cast aspersions on progressive leaders from previous generations. After all, I have interviewed men who couldn't eat at the same diner as the rest of their football teams or drink out of a water fountain reserved for whites only. Much of the modern moral and ethical code we are judging the founders on has been refined in the latest generation.
Do you really think our great grandchildren won't judge us harshly for the glacial pace at which societal change was allowed to occur?
It took a couple dozen decades of advancement to bring us to this point. We shouldn't judge those from the country's infancy the same way we judge those who benefit from its growing up.
It is those who still hold those infantile beliefs who deserve scorn, not the founders. Some monuments and statues should be removed. Confederate generals deserve no statues in their honor. Other statues honor imperfect men like the founders who were largely progressive people in a non-progressive time.
Like the founders, we are all stepping stones toward a more perfect union. We should live our lives in a way that leaves future generations in a better situation than we were left.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net
