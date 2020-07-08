BUSH: Stepping stones to a more perfect union

The founders were men of their time. It was an imperfect time and they fit into it. Applying 2020 standards to Washington and Jefferson isn't a fair standard. Confederate leaders and soldiers had no excuse. They fought to maintain a system they knew was unequal and immoral.

Washington freed slaves upon him and his wife's death. That was fairly forward-thinking at the time. Given 100 years of societal advancement, I think most believe - and all of us hope - that Jefferson and Washington would have signed their names to the bottom of the Emancipation Proclamation and fought for Amendments to the constitution that expand freedoms and help move us toward fulfilling the Jefferson's promise in Declaration of Independence that "all men are created equal."

About three quarters of the men who helped found this nation were slave owners or had other inappropriate relationships with slavery. They weren't perfect. But perfection was never the goal. We were seeking a more perfect union.

That ideal has stood the test of time even if the founders' lives haven't.

Thomas Jefferson also couldn't parallel park a pickup. Are we going to criticize that too?