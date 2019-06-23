Do people who live in the Black Hills ever start taking these views for granted?
If you do, I need to take you to Oklahoma and Kansas, where I lived the rest of my many years and show you how good you have it.
There are places in Oklahoma where thunderstorms might topple half of the trees in a neighborhood if only one falls down. In western Oklahoma, the only changes in elevation happen when your car hits one of the seismic potholes caused by laying roads on the state's ubiquitous red clay.
I have to admit, I still feel like a tourist in my new hometown. It is still fun for me to see signs warning me that bighorn sheep may be crossing the road here. I even saw an elk crossing sign on the way back from Belle Fourche last weekend.
The Black Hills National Cemetery is one of the most hauntingly beautiful places I have seen. I stopped just to spend a minute looking around. Obviously, it reminded me of a trip to Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, D.C., but the backdrop of the Black Hills was incredible.
The near-record rainfall this spring has turned the Black Hills green. As a former flatlander, I can't help but be amazed at the beauty of the area.
I can't wait to get my family moved here. My two sons are looking forward to living less than an hour from so many places that many people use as vacation stops.
It will be fun to be a tourist in my own hometown for a while. I have heard from several people that living here sometimes causes them to take the natural beauty for granted.
I think living almost 50 years in Oklahoma and Kansas will keep that from happening to me anytime soon.