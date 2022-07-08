BUSH: Still trying to beat the heat

There is hot and then there is Oklahoma heat wave hot.

We spent a week in Oklahoma and there wasn't a day where the high temperature was below 100. It was so hot, the fish we caught were already cooked.

I couldn't help but notice this heat wave was similar to one about 11 years ago. That one stood out because it happened to hit when we were returning from Ethiopia with Dawit.

The first trip to Addis Ababa was in January and I spent several evenings rescheduling press times and delivery schedules for my newspapers because we had a blizzard come through central Kansas. The second trip was in late June and early July, and I had to help purchase a new air conditioner for my newspaper office because the old one died during the heat wave.

As Dawit complained about the heat this week, I couldn't help but laugh as I pictured the four-year-old who got off the plane in Houston on July 6, 2011 and immediately started patting his own head trying to get the heat off of his black hair.

Even though he had never used water for recreation before, Dawit immediately fell in love with the slip and slide we had with a pool at the end. This week, he was in the lake enough to become an honorary fish.

He still doesn't like the heat.

He also doesn't love Rapid City's winter months.

Dawit was built for the 50s to 80s of the northeast Ethiopian mountainous areas in Tigray. Even with 11 years here, he still isn't a fan of the extremes.

We had a lot of fun celebrating Independence Day multiple times last week, but nothing will ever match the fireworks of flying to Ethiopia with one child and flying back with two. We left Addis Ababa at 11:59 p.m. on July 4 and didn't get back to Wichita until after 11 p.m. on July 6. Even with the time change, that was about 40 hours of travel time with long flights and long layovers.

We had to spend seven hours in Frankfort, Germany waiting for the flight back to Houston where Dawit would become an American citizen thanks to his mother's hard work getting him an IR-3 Visa during the adoption process. That was seven hours in an airport with a tired four-year-old who barely knew us and couldn’t talk to us. There were several times during that layover when we all wondered what we had gotten ourselves into. Then we found the McDonald's in the airport. Dawit had never had a french fry or chicken nugget. Let's just say we didn't need a great line of communication to figure out really quickly that it was love at first bite. That trip to McDonald's helped quell the stress and anxiety so much, we made a second trip before our next flight took off for America.

Dawit still loves McDonald's and still hates the heat. Nothing in the past 11 years has changed either of those things. But those are some of the only things that haven't changed. As he works his part-time job and gets ready for high school, that malnourished and sickly little four-year-old has turned into a fine young man.

I'm sure there are times when we all still wonder what we got ourselves into. All of the memories from our trip served as a reminder that it's been a wild ride that I wouldn't trade for anything.