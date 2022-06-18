BUSH: Still trying to figure it out

Are there guys who just know how to be fathers?

Each year around Fathers Day, we hear about the impact fathers have and how important the role is they play. I'm always left hoping I'm at least doing a few things right.

I had a great dad. He spent time with us, sacrificed for us, and always worked hard to provide for us. But my dad taught me how to be a dad by example. He did a lot of good things in plain sight, but my dad never explained why he was doing things or even revealed all of the things he was doing behind the curtain.

The way he did it, I just participated in my own raising. I never knew I was learning life lessons. I was just helping around the house or working for his janitorial business.

My boys haven't been so lucky. They get more "dad talks" than I ever did. Some are entirely pleasant and maybe even fun. But both of my sons have been on the wrong end of loud and colorful one-sided conversations that I spend most of the following week trying to convince myself were necessary tough love and not well-meaning parental bullying.

I never expect Father of the Year awards. I work too much and don't do nearly enough to help with parenting. I make time for family, but I know family time is always squeezed in between work responsibilities. I learned that. My dad worked night shifts at a factory and did janitorial work early in the morning and late at night. He always made time to be at our games and events, but it was almost always him arriving separately because he was coming from work or heading to clean an office building when it was over.

My dad died 10 years ago. I wish he was still here mainly so I could ask questions like, "How did you deal with this when I did it?"

My recent graduate makes me proud. He stands up for what he believes - even if that means standing up to people in authority. I love that about him - until he stands up to me. I know I did things that confounded or disappointed my parents when I was a young adult. But like I said, my parents did things. They didn't spend time explaining their actions so I don't know what I put them through or how they handled it.

All I have is a blueprint for loving my kids and taking care of them no matter what happens. So I try to do that but I really would love to know how my dad kept from pulling his hair out when I turned 18 and realized I knew everything. Maybe it was because I was six inches taller and about 75 pounds heavier than he was. That might have been part of it, but I'm certain my dad was also far more patient and wise than I am.

At least with Blake I can use the whole, "when I was in your shoes..." argument to make a point. But with Dawit, I'm in even further over my head. I can't tell him what it was like growing up a young black man in a mostly white environment.

For example, we stopped at a store on the way home Thursday and he put some candy on the counter and the clerk rang it up. I gave him a hard time about sneaking candy into my purchase and the clerk felt bad. I told her it was no problem, that I was just teasing him.

"Oh, are you like a mentor?" she asked.

"No. He's all mine," I said with a smile.

"Biologically?" she asked timidly, trying to figure out how the big white man and young black guy went together.

"No. He's adopted," I answered.

"Well, stay in school, kid," she said with a laugh.

When we got in the car, Dawit couldn't help but wonder why the young woman at the register would tell him to stay in school.

"Was that because I'm black?" he asked.

I told him it was possible. I made sure to point out that even if it were, she didn't mean anything negative by it. She was kind. There was no intent to hurt his feelings. I assured him that she might have just been caught off guard by the whole situation and just said the first thing that popped into her head.

As Dawit does, he took it in stride and we laughed about it later.

It was just another instance that reinforced that I can't feel how he feels because I have never been in his shoes.

No matter whose shoes I'm in, all I can do is try to do the right thing and keep the conversations a little quieter and less colorful.

I wish dad had shared more of his wisdom when he was alive so I might have a better idea of how to handle some of the tough situations that will come. If you think raising young kids is difficult, wait until you try to finish raising young adults.

Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net