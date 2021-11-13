BUSH: Summit off to a great start

The Summit Arena passed its first big tests with flying colors. The almost $120 million arena hosted the All-State Chorus and Orchestra concert earlier, but For King and Country was the first major show to perform at the new venue.

Monument Executive Director Craig Baltzer told the board of directors Tuesday that the all-state concert was well-received.

"These were high school kids from across the state," Baltzer said. "No one was expecting a room like this. It wasn't like a major concert level sound system, but the arena was designed very well and we got all kinds of accolades for the sound."

For Thursday night's For King and Country show, the stage featured about 20 huge LED screens, lifts that took singers up to the top of the arena and impressive light and sound displays.

Almost 6,000 tickets were sold for the event, filling all of the seats in the first level and on the floor. If the second level is opened, a concert with a stage at one end of the floor will hold about 10,500 fans. If the stage is in the center of the floor, capacity increases above 11,000.

After opening with two very different shows with large crowds for each, Baltzer said he is pleased with how things have started.

"We thought the night went extremely well overall," he said. "The show was also very happy. Of course, we have many gremlins to chase down, and adjustments needed in some of our plans and probably will for the next few months. But overall I think it went excellent for a first large production event."

This wasn't Baltzer's first time to open a large venue.

"We were very happy with it," he said. "I have helped open seven new buildings in my career. To me, this was equal to the smoothest I have personally seen."

With a building of that size and scope, there are thousands of things that can go wrong when the plans become reality. It says a lot about the staff at the Monument and the construction crews that the first major events had no major problems.

I suppose there might have been worse times to open a brand new arena, but working through supply chain problems and delays, as well as several other issues related to the pandemic brought more than its fair share of extra problems.

City voters and residents made a huge investment in The Summit Arena. As shows go back on the road, that investment will begin paying off.

They're off to a great start.

Your next chance to see the new arena for yourself will be this week's state volleyball tournaments with action Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net