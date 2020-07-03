BUSH: Take a breath
I think this would be a good time for everyone to calm down, take a breath and keep tonight's festivities in perspective.

President Donald Trump is a pretty controversial fellow. He likes to be the center of the universe. If things become too normal, you can trust that he will soon tweet something that stirs up his devotees and detractors alike. Tonight he will bring the center of the political universe to the Black Hills when he flies in for the fireworks show at Mount Rushmore.

Fans will cheer. Protesters will chant. Tensions will churn.

You can feel a buzz in the air in Rapid City. People who love President Trump are so excited to have him watch the rockets' red glare over the four-faced formation that every word about the event sends chills down their spine. Those same words have the opposite effect on those who hold a less favorable view of the President.

I am not a fan of this President. However, it is monumental that President Trump is coming to Mount Rushmore. I hope people attending the event will recognize social distancing and mask-wearing standards recommended by scientists. That isn't a partisan statement. I hate seeing people needlessly get sick and risk death.

The President's trip will bring in tourism dollars that the area needs. It will also increase COVID-19 infection risks. Local Republican leaders and national figures like Herman Cain have been hospitalized after similar events. Every silver lining has a cloud, I guess.

The main thing to remember is that this visit isn't likely to change the world. This isn't the first president to visit the area and wish his face could be added to the mountain. A New Yorker who has spent a few years living in Washington D.C. will be here for a few hours to watch a fireworks show. He will head back to the White House before the last ember cools. If that is enough for you to protest, make those signs and raise your voices. If it is enough to tickle your fancy, start the celebration now.

You shouldn't be overreacting to this event by burning bridges with people who disagree with you. It is a big event, but it is also brief.

We will be the center of the political universe for a few hours, but after that, we'll still be West River residents. If you play your cards right and keep your cool, you might just enjoy yourself whether you love or hate the President.

Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net

+2
+2
+2
