BUSH: Take a breath

I think this would be a good time for everyone to calm down, take a breath and keep tonight's festivities in perspective.

President Donald Trump is a pretty controversial fellow. He likes to be the center of the universe. If things become too normal, you can trust that he will soon tweet something that stirs up his devotees and detractors alike. Tonight he will bring the center of the political universe to the Black Hills when he flies in for the fireworks show at Mount Rushmore.

Fans will cheer. Protesters will chant. Tensions will churn.

You can feel a buzz in the air in Rapid City. People who love President Trump are so excited to have him watch the rockets' red glare over the four-faced formation that every word about the event sends chills down their spine. Those same words have the opposite effect on those who hold a less favorable view of the President.

I am not a fan of this President. However, it is monumental that President Trump is coming to Mount Rushmore. I hope people attending the event will recognize social distancing and mask-wearing standards recommended by scientists. That isn't a partisan statement. I hate seeing people needlessly get sick and risk death.