BUSH: Take partisanship out of the pandemic

It is time to put the partisan portion of the pandemic in the past.
If you are unvaccinated, please reconsider that decision. I have an unvaccinated niece who contracted the virus just last week in Oklahoma. The vaccine is available. People close to 30 have had access for weeks. She has seen other family members suffer from it and even some in-laws and friends who died from COVID-19.
She still didn't get vaccinated. Fortunately, she is sick but not critically ill. But she didn't have to leave that up to chance. Almost every death due to the pandemic at this point is avoidable. Almost every new case and hospitalization is a person who hasn't received the vaccine for one reason or another.
If you hang Ivory soap around your neck to ward off flies or use essential oils for any reason but haven't received the vaccine because you aren't sure about the science, you need to call a trusted friend or medical professional and have a conversation.
There is no reason for this to be a partisan issue. When he was President, Donald Trump commissioned Operation Warp Speed and that program contributed to multiple companies producing some of the safest and most effective vaccines we have ever seen in record time. Trump and his family received the vaccine in January, long before it was available to any of us. Governor Kristi Noem has been vaccinated and shared the photo on Twitter.
When Biden became President, it was his job to take the vaccine and get it to as many Americans as possible. There are so few reasons not to be safe.
Those who aren't vaccinated are allowing the virus a chance to keep its grip on our economy and schedules. Wall Street this week was on a roller coaster due primarily to a huge drop due to pandemic concerns and a rebound from the drop.
Alabama's conservative Republican Governor Kay Ivey is trying to get people in her state to understand the importance of protecting themselves.
“Let’s be crystal clear about this issue,” Gov. Ivey said. "The few cases of COVID are because of unvaccinated folks. Almost 100% of the new hospitalizations are unvaccinated folks. And the deaths certainly are occurring with unvaccinated folks. These folks are choosing a horrible lifestyle of self-inflicted pain. We’ve got to get folks to take the shot.”
A local camp had to be released early because of a cluster of cases. If we don't get children over 12 and coaches and teachers vaccinated before the school year starts, we will probably see outbreaks and school closures and sporting events unnecessarily canceled because of avoidable outbreaks.
George Washington forced all of his soldiers to get a smallpox vaccine. That's probably the reason we won the Revolutionary War. That vaccine was crude science and some people got sick and died because of the it. That isn't happening now. Hundreds of millions of people have taken the COVID-19 vaccine with few serious problems. A portion feel bad for a day or so. Many, like me, had no side effects at all.
Ben Franklin lamented not getting his four-year-old son a vaccine for smallpox after losing him to the disease. It is a sad passage in Franklin's autobiography.
"In 1736 I lost one of my sons, a fine boy of four years old, by the small-pox, taken in the common way," Franklin wrote. "I long regretted bitterly, and still regret that I had not given it to him by inoculation. This I mention for the sake of parents who omit that operation, on the supposition that they should never forgive themselves if a child died under it; my example showing that the regret may be the same either way, and that, therefore, the safer should be chosen."
Schools should require this vaccine. It is especially quizzical that South Dakota leaders would balk at a vaccine passport or required vaccines for students. When my kids came here two years ago as middle and high school students, both had to prove their vaccination status and even had to take one extra shot to go to school here that neither needed in Kansas or Oklahoma. Until the pandemic became a partisan issue, South Dakota was pro-vaccine.
Requiring the vaccine would get kids back in school with fewer disruptions and help ensure that activities were safe for everyone from players to coaches to fans.
The vaccine is good for Democrats. It is good for Republicans. It is great for America.
We need to get the economy rolling again and eliminate the supply outages that have caused what is probably a temporary period of inflation. The longer we allow the virus to have a fighting chance, the longer we will deal with those issues.
If the economy continues to struggle, there will probably be another relief plan passed. I like free money as much as anyone but I'm not a fan of big debt payments.
We know the vaccine works. Look at case counts and deaths. It is simple math.
Failing to get vaccinated is a great way to let the virus continue to spread and mutate into more contagious and more dangerous versions.
Do it because a Trump program helped create it. Do it because Noem endorsed it. Do it because Biden took it and now you have to live long enough to vote against him in 2024.
It doesn't matter why you take it. It will protect you and your family and friends and get the country back on track again.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net