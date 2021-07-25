BUSH: Take partisanship out of the pandemic

Ben Franklin lamented not getting his four-year-old son a vaccine for smallpox after losing him to the disease. It is a sad passage in Franklin's autobiography.

"In 1736 I lost one of my sons, a fine boy of four years old, by the small-pox, taken in the common way," Franklin wrote. "I long regretted bitterly, and still regret that I had not given it to him by inoculation. This I mention for the sake of parents who omit that operation, on the supposition that they should never forgive themselves if a child died under it; my example showing that the regret may be the same either way, and that, therefore, the safer should be chosen."

Schools should require this vaccine. It is especially quizzical that South Dakota leaders would balk at a vaccine passport or required vaccines for students. When my kids came here two years ago as middle and high school students, both had to prove their vaccination status and even had to take one extra shot to go to school here that neither needed in Kansas or Oklahoma. Until the pandemic became a partisan issue, South Dakota was pro-vaccine.

Requiring the vaccine would get kids back in school with fewer disruptions and help ensure that activities were safe for everyone from players to coaches to fans.

The vaccine is good for Democrats. It is good for Republicans. It is great for America.