BUSH: The answer isn't to do nothing

Keep a smile on your face. Be polite. Don't move too quickly. Do exactly what you are told.

These were some of the things I said to my 13-year-old recently when we had another version of "the talk."

I never had the talk with my 17-year-old. He's white. In fact, I spoke to several of my black friends to ask them exactly what I should say to my son who doesn't have the privilege of being white.

When I taught my older son to drive, I told him not to be a jerk to the officers if he were ever pulled over. But I didn't worry at all about how those interactions would go.

He was pulled over one night when he was learning to drive. The deputy thought he was doing 60 in a 45. When he came up to the window, I assured him that my son was learning to drive and I wasn't even sure the old pickup I was teaching him in would go from a dead stop to 60 miles per hour in that short distance. The deputy checked his license and insurance and told him to have a good night.

"How do you think that would have gone if Dawit was driving?" his big brother asked. I was stunned into silent scrutiny for a second.

"I want to think it would have been fine," I told him. But I was far from certain.