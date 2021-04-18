BUSH: The answer isn't to do nothing

Keep a smile on your face. Be polite. Don't move too quickly. Do exactly what you are told.
These were some of the things I said to my 13-year-old recently when we had another version of "the talk."
I never had the talk with my 17-year-old. He's white. In fact, I spoke to several of my black friends to ask them exactly what I should say to my son who doesn't have the privilege of being white.
When I taught my older son to drive, I told him not to be a jerk to the officers if he were ever pulled over. But I didn't worry at all about how those interactions would go.
He was pulled over one night when he was learning to drive. The deputy thought he was doing 60 in a 45. When he came up to the window, I assured him that my son was learning to drive and I wasn't even sure the old pickup I was teaching him in would go from a dead stop to 60 miles per hour in that short distance. The deputy checked his license and insurance and told him to have a good night.
"How do you think that would have gone if Dawit was driving?" his big brother asked. I was stunned into silent scrutiny for a second.
"I want to think it would have been fine," I told him. But I was far from certain.
Recent realities make it impossible to be sure how it would go. While one police officer is being tried for killing a man in the streets of Minneapolis, another officer who apparently grabbed a pistol instead of a taser, kills another black man only a few miles from the courthouse. In Virginia, a black man serving our country in the military is pepper sprayed during a traffic stop that should never have happened.
So many of my white friends and neighbors want to downplay these events. They don't want to see the racism inherent in the system.
White privilege is a heck of a drug.
After all, George Floyd had some drugs in his system and he resisted the officers' commands. Daunte Wright was trying to run from his traffic stop.These facts are used to justify their deaths.
Of course, prosecutors have an uphill fight to get mass murderers sentenced to the death penalty, but those comments seem to rationalize the idea that a black person who doesn't comply with police deserves ultimate street justice.
What is the difference between an old-time lynch mob hanging a suspect and an officer becoming judge, jury and executioner during a traffic stop over some misdemeanor charges?
Don't mistake me for a "defund the police" advocate. That's not me.
When Rapid City officers recently encountered a man at a traffic stop who jumped out of the car with guns blazing, officers responded with appropriate force. It would have been better if that suspect had survived to face justice, but he gave the officers no choice.
Policing is a tough job and I won't let a few bad apples spoil my view of the whole bunch.
Where you will find me calling for changes in policing is in these instances where officers do have a choice. Police have to find a way to stop killing unarmed black people for committing minor crimes.
That's not negotiable.
One red flag was raised when the Mayor of Brooklyn Center, Minn. said none of the dozens of officers who do police work in the city actually lived in the city. That's a problem.
Instead of a community whose officers keep the peace, Brooklyn Center is a target of police work done by a force from the outside.
I'm not saying you can't be a great Rapid City officer if you live in Sturgis, but it will obviously mean more when the people you are serving and protecting are also your neighbors.
It is harrowing to have a white son and a black son when you know how incredibly similar they are and how different they are presumed to be.
I don't know how to make sure these events don't continue to stack up one on top of the other. I am sure that the answer isn't to do nothing and pretend there isn't a problem.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net