BUSH: The story a scoreboard can't tell

I never intended to cover sports. Heck, I never intended to be a journalist.
I went to college to become an engineer, flipped the script and ended up with Political Science and Economics degrees and fell backward into a job in the newsroom of my hometown newspaper.
More than a quarter of a century later, here we are.
I always loved sports. I always loved newspapers. I knew how important sports coverage in a newspaper could be. When I became the editor of my hometown newspaper, I was immediately greeted with a sports editor who quit one week before football season started.
There was no option not to cover football. There was no one else to cover it. With authority comes responsibility. Sometimes that means you will be working 16 to 20 hour days until you get a new sports guy.
Being forced to cover sports showed me how much I enjoyed writing about sports. If you have ever covered a city council meeting, you would immediately understand the appeal of covering football.
From that time, I have never stopped covering sports in addition to whatever else my "real job" at a newspaper was.
Tuesday night reminded me why athletics are important and why covering them is so much fun.
About halfway through the girls' match at Douglas, I found out the program had never won in six years of competition. Do you know what that is like? You practice just as much. You do the conditioning. Your preparation looks a lot like what teams who win championships do, but you never get the thrill of victory - only the agony of defeat.
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out why there are no seniors on the team. They had been through a lot. But in the second match of the year, the Patriots broke through.
The small, young team did exactly what a small young team has to do to end up in the win column. They got a great performance from a few key players and some breaks finally went their way.
Their young goalkeeper summed it up perfectly.
"We're young and we're small, but we have hope," Maci Everhart said.
If this were a Disney movie, the co-op team with Douglas and Rapid City Christian players would go on to win a state championship. But this is real life and state championships aren't the only reason you play. Those girls learned that dedication, perseverance and hard work pay off - maybe not immediately, but they always pay off.
During their match, I couldn't help but notice something happening in the background. The football team was enduring a pretty tough practice on a hot afternoon. I don't know if I'll ever get used to hearing coaches yell, "Whistle!" instead of using a real whistle that could emit more potentially dangerous droplets in the air during pandemic-affected practices.
Another thing that stood out happened after practice. A few guys apparently violated team rules or owed some extra discipline or conditioning to their team. Accountability is another great lesson that sports can teach better than some classroom activities.
I loved two aspects of this extra work about a half dozen players had to do. One, the coaches told them what they had to do and left to go handle things inside. They didn't have to stand there and make sure the players did what they were told. They left it up to each young man's honor to ensure that the extra drills were done.
After a long practice on a hot night, the extra work was starting to get the best of a few of the guys. Other players who were also doing the extra work and players who came back after changing clothes in the locker room were encouraging them to finish the job.
They cheered them on like they were making plays during a playoff game instead of putting in extra work before a preseason practice.
I saw it Tuesday night, but you can see similar scenes under the lights and on practice fields across the country.
For some, the reward is a chance to raise a trophy when the season ends. Some will never win a game. All of them will take more from their time as athletes than a scoreboard could ever show.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net
