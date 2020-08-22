BUSH: The story a scoreboard can't tell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I never intended to cover sports. Heck, I never intended to be a journalist.

I went to college to become an engineer, flipped the script and ended up with Political Science and Economics degrees and fell backward into a job in the newsroom of my hometown newspaper.

More than a quarter of a century later, here we are.

I always loved sports. I always loved newspapers. I knew how important sports coverage in a newspaper could be. When I became the editor of my hometown newspaper, I was immediately greeted with a sports editor who quit one week before football season started.

There was no option not to cover football. There was no one else to cover it. With authority comes responsibility. Sometimes that means you will be working 16 to 20 hour days until you get a new sports guy.

Being forced to cover sports showed me how much I enjoyed writing about sports. If you have ever covered a city council meeting, you would immediately understand the appeal of covering football.

From that time, I have never stopped covering sports in addition to whatever else my "real job" at a newspaper was.

Tuesday night reminded me why athletics are important and why covering them is so much fun.