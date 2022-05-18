BUSH: There is still time to vote in every election

If you are reading this, I assume you know that it's Primary Election season.

Most people who read opinion columns in newspapers are pretty well informed. What some of you might not know is that you can vote early in the Primary Election. Not only can you vote early, there is still time to vote in any party's primary that you choose.

In South Dakota, Democrats allow non-affiliated voters to participate in their primaries. Republicans and Libertarians keep their primaries closed.

There aren't many Primary Elections for Democrats or Libertarians, but if you want a choice in which Republican candidates will make it to the November ballot, you still have time to register as a Republican and vote.

In Pennington County, the process is entirely painless. During a lunch break from work, I walked into the County Auditor's office and picked up a change of registration form - I register as an Independent voter most of the time although in my 33 years as a registered voter, I have been a Republican, Democrat and Independent for various reasons. After temporarily changing affiliation to Republican, I was able to truly participate in the Primary Election.

Without a party, I would have voted on nothing but Amendment C. It's almost like part of the plan was to only involve Republicans in that election. Surely, I'm just being cynical and the state legislature and our governor would never do something like that.

With a quick change to a new party, I was able to vote for Pennington County Sheriff, Senate, House of Representatives and state legislature positions in addition to Amendment C.

I don't care what party you belong in, the only way to express a preference in the Pennington County Sheriff's race this year is by being a Republican - at least for a little while. It was worth it to me and it should be to you.

If you are already a Republican, you can vote early until June 6 or you can wait until Election Day and have the fun of visiting a precinct. If you aren't a Republican, you have until May 23 to change your registration and take part in the election. Everyone in Pennington County should have a say in who will represent them.

School board races, city council positions, primaries and a constitutional amendment are all on the ballot - if you are already a Republican or don't mind being one temporarily.

As an American, you have a right to vote. If you don't let other people order pizza for you, why would you let them choose who will represent you?

All of the people you don't agree with are going to vote. If you don't, you'll be getting sardines and pineapples on your pizza, and you'll deserve it.

Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net