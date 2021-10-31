BUSH: Thoughts on a 70-year-old shirt

Former Washington Post Publisher Philip Graham called newspapers "the first rough draft of history."

That's true. Once the ink hits paper, another indelible page is added to the annals.

Some enjoy other methods of receiving the news, but nothing is as permanent as a newspaper. Nothing is as rewarding as a well-crafted story rolling off of a press or as painful as an embarrassing mistake that will live on for eternity.

Newspapers also help create history because we were there for so much more of it. Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson didn't go after each other on a podcast or a television show on FOX News.

Their personal insults were printed.

You can love radio, television or online news, but you will never be able to find out how Politico covered the women's suffrage movement. I can do a quick search on newspapers.com and show you what headlines were used in the Rapid City Journal when the 19th Amendment passed through Congress and was ratified by the South Dakota state legislature.

Not only do newspapers report on history, but they were also part of it. Recently, Rapid City resident Carolyn Magda brought in a keepsake that really drove that home for me.

It was a simple small white tee shirt that said "Rapid City Daily Journal" across the front in red letters. It was a shirt that young carriers used to wear when the newspaper was delivered as an evening edition. After school, many children got their first chance to work either on a bicycle or walking a route with a carrier bag slung over their shoulder and delivering the Journal door-to-door.

That was something I loved as a publisher in Kansas. We were living in a Norman Rockwell painting.

Mrs. Magda told me her brother wore that shirt as a carrier about 70 years ago.

Long before Facebook and Twitter were even a science fiction fantasy, kids like Madga's little brother, Darrell Carlson, were throwing newspapers all over the Black Hills. And thankfully, their mothers were keeping their shirts in pristine condition to help us remember that period of our industry's history.

When I first got to Rapid City, someone said to me that newspapers were like dinosaurs. That's not true. Dinosaurs are extinct. We aren't what we used to be, sure. But we are far from extinct.

The newspaper industry is like a crocodile. We survived and we have evolved to live in the new digital world. Our website had more than 75 million page views last year. Our Facebook and Twitter pages drive traffic to the website and conversation in the community.

But like a crocodile, we still look a little like that old dinosaur we used to be. We are smaller and have to fight a little harder, but the print product is still a profit center and the best companion to a cup of coffee you'll ever find.

Former New York Times Publisher Arthur Sulzberg, Jr. said it well when he said, "Newspapers cannot be defined by the second word—paper. They’ve got to be defined by the first word—news."

We can still deliver news to you on paper. It would be illegal to use kids now that we deliver overnight, but we can get it to you. You can also see that newspaper in a replica electronic edition or see the photo galleries and videos our newsroom produces every day for our website that the old dinosaurs' newsrooms could have never envisioned.

Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net