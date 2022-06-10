BUSH: Three wild years in, exciting days ahead

Three years.

A lot can happen in three years. So many things happened in the past three years, that I have probably forgotten half of the stories that would be earth-shaking in other cities. Rapid City isn't like other cities.

It's true that a worldwide pandemic turned up the frequency of big news stories, but something tells me Rapid City would have found a way to keep our newsroom running full speed without it.

It has been three years since I walked into these offices as the editor. They have been three of the wildest years of my long career in journalism. I have been working in newsrooms since before half of the newsroom was born.

We had a President stop by for a firework show down at Mount Rushmore. We saw the city build a $120 million arena. A new bomber is coming to Ellsworth Air Force Base.

The housing market has gone wild. There are three new apartment complexes and dozens of townhomes in a spot in our neighborhood that was full of clover when we moved in. More homes, townhomes and apartments are under construction and, if they are like the others, they will have tenants moving in as soon as the glue on the carpet dries.

We've covered blizzards and wildfires, mask mandates, mask mandate protests - so many protests. Greta Thunberg came by. Author Dave Eggers just left.

We've covered state champions, Black Hills State men's basketball team made a Final Four run, Post 22 won a state title and built a $5 million baseball palace. And the Rush took hockey fans back to the playoffs for the first time in seven years.

There have been good days and bad.

If I had a dollar for every time a publisher told me someone called trying to get me fired, I could take the entire newsroom for dinner at Vertex and probably afford dessert.

This newsroom deserves that dinner. They make every day fun and exciting for me. Great employees make you look better than you are. Any editor would love to work with the team we have at the Journal right now.

You don't have to look any further than the work of the past week.

Full coverage of a baseball tournament at two sites, state golf championships on both sides of the state, primary elections with dozens of competitive races and some of the slowest ballot counting I have encountered in almost 30 years of reporting, and of course extensive coverage of the 50th anniversary of one of the deadliest floods in America that devastated the Black Hills.

Normally, the newspaper is the first rough draft of history. But this week, story after story, history is being brought back into the present. We even launched an amazing documentary by Photo Editor Matt Gade who retold the story of the flood through voices of those who were there to experience it. It is free to watch on our website.

That's what this group did in the past week.

It's been a great three years, but I'm confident that keeping this team together will only make the future brighter.

The days are long, but the years fly by. I have had a blast in my first three years here. Thank you to those of you reading this column on paper. You are the foundation of everything we do. Thanks also to those of you reading this on a screen with a digital subscription. The growing army of online readers is the proof that the Journal will continue to be the first rough draft of history for the Black Hills for decades to come.

Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net