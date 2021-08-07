BUSH: Time for everyone to take out the trash

Poor Andrew Cuomo. He seems to be one of the few politicians who will face the consequences of his actions.

Everyone from President Joe Biden on down has called for him to resign after an independent investigation found the claims of 11 women credible. The women described harassing and creepy behavior that was inappropriate by any standard and possibly illegal.

When you are accused of hitting on young women and groping a woman on your security detail, I'm not sure that saying, "Look, I kiss everyone" is a great defense.

As a lawyer himself, surely Cuomo has told his clients to take advantage of their right to remain silent. Apparently, it was a lesson he hasn't internalized since he issued a very long statement blaming his overtly inappropriate face grabbing and kissing personality on his parents and his culture. He says it is simply how he interacts with people.

That may be on page one of the narcissist playbook. You don't get to do whatever you want with no regard for other people. Kissing someone who doesn't want to be kissed isn't a right. In fact, it is very wrong.

Somehow Cuomo lived to the ripe old age of 63 and survived decades in New York politics before that caught up with him.