BUSH: Time for everyone to take out the trash

Poor Andrew Cuomo. He seems to be one of the few politicians who will face the consequences of his actions.
Everyone from President Joe Biden on down has called for him to resign after an independent investigation found the claims of 11 women credible. The women described harassing and creepy behavior that was inappropriate by any standard and possibly illegal.
When you are accused of hitting on young women and groping a woman on your security detail, I'm not sure that saying, "Look, I kiss everyone" is a great defense.
As a lawyer himself, surely Cuomo has told his clients to take advantage of their right to remain silent. Apparently, it was a lesson he hasn't internalized since he issued a very long statement blaming his overtly inappropriate face grabbing and kissing personality on his parents and his culture. He says it is simply how he interacts with people.
That may be on page one of the narcissist playbook. You don't get to do whatever you want with no regard for other people. Kissing someone who doesn't want to be kissed isn't a right. In fact, it is very wrong.
Somehow Cuomo lived to the ripe old age of 63 and survived decades in New York politics before that caught up with him.
It has been somewhat surprising to see Democrats join in the calls for Cuomo to resign and, when he refused, they have begun the process of impeaching him.
That didn't happen in South Dakota. Governor Kristi Noem had seen enough when the investigation into Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg's fatal crash was completed. That investigation revealed that officers believed all four wheels of the car Ravnsborg was driving were on the shoulder of the road when he hit and killed a pedestrian. Records indicate Ravnsborg was reading right-wing news sites on one of his two cell phones when he hit what he thought was a deer - a deer whose glasses ended up in the front seat of his car.
Gov. Noem called for his resignation. Ravsnborg refused.
The Republican-controlled legislature decided not to impeach, deciding instead to let the courts handle it. In New York, no one is waiting for the courts to do the work. That legislature has seen the investigative report and they are preparing to take action.
That didn't happen here.
In fact, Ravsnborg was selected to serve on the executive board of the Western Attorneys General even as he is defending himself against three misdemeanor charges.
Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida used an app called Venmo to send money to a man indicted on charges of sex trafficking. Eight minutes after receiving $900 from Congressman Gaetz, the man sent three $300 payments to young women on the same app. Gaetz hasn't been forced to resign by Republicans. He is touring the country raising money.
Cuomo is a creep. He did some disgusting things and he should resign or be impeached. He is being charged criminally and he will be sued in civil court.
There is no need for equivocation. He has to go. But he didn't kill anyone and no one has said he paid for sex with underaged women.
This is no time for victory laps from either party.
Cuomo needs to face consequences. But he isn't alone.
If we want to clean up the political arena, both parties have to take out their trash.
