BUSH: Unfinished: Building toward a better future

For all of these reasons, I think Mount Rushmore might be the best possible Shrine of American Democracy.

Today, there are two camps. Some want to whitewash history and fetishize the founding fathers. They want to teach a myth that George Washington couldn't tell a lie when he chopped down a cherry tree but not the truth that he owned slaves even while serving as the first President of the United States. Others want to disqualify all of the great things Washington did to help establish the framework of the executive branch of the government because he was not a perfect man by cultural standards almost 250 years later.

When Jefferson wrote, "...all men are created equal" in the Declaration of Independence, he didn't mean "all people" like we do today. He meant all white men who owned enough property to qualify.

Because of how this country was founded, black people were bought and sold for almost all of its first century. Women weren't even allowed to vote for about 50 years after slavery ended. The founding document had to be amended multiple times to atone for our nation's original sins.

Until the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, many of the ideas encapsulated in the writing of imperfect men in the late 1700s weren't available to everyone.