BUSH: Unfinished: Building toward a better future

Imagine someone walking up to Mount Rushmore on October 8, 1927 and telling Gutzon Borglum what a great job he did with the sculpture. They had just fired off the first few sticks of dynamite.
He was far from finished.
When Borglum started his work on what would become known as The Shrine of American Democracy, it was nothing like what thousands of people will visit each day this summer with the partial busts of the four presidents and the beautiful national park surrounding them.
In fact, when the work first began, Thomas Jefferson was positioned on the other side of George Washington before it was determined that the rock in the mountain was not going to hold up to the carving process.
After moving Jefferson to the other side of Washington and completing the faces of Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt, Borglum faced a lot of issues. World War II was heating up and resources were getting scarce. In 1941, Borglum died. A few months after his death, the carving stopped.
Mount Rushmore is still unfinished.
When you see the design Borglum had in mind, the sculpture was never intended to stop at the faces. When you hear about Borglum's problematic personal background and the importance of the mountain to the original residents of the Black Hills before the site was chosen as the home of the sculptures, it can be the cause of consternation.
For all of these reasons, I think Mount Rushmore might be the best possible Shrine of American Democracy.
Today, there are two camps. Some want to whitewash history and fetishize the founding fathers. They want to teach a myth that George Washington couldn't tell a lie when he chopped down a cherry tree but not the truth that he owned slaves even while serving as the first President of the United States. Others want to disqualify all of the great things Washington did to help establish the framework of the executive branch of the government because he was not a perfect man by cultural standards almost 250 years later.
When Jefferson wrote, "...all men are created equal" in the Declaration of Independence, he didn't mean "all people" like we do today. He meant all white men who owned enough property to qualify.
Because of how this country was founded, black people were bought and sold for almost all of its first century. Women weren't even allowed to vote for about 50 years after slavery ended. The founding document had to be amended multiple times to atone for our nation's original sins.
Until the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, many of the ideas encapsulated in the writing of imperfect men in the late 1700s weren't available to everyone.
There is no intellectually honest way to deny that a country whose first century featured an economy based on slave labor was founded on racist principles. In the same sense, there is no denying that our culture today is far closer to making the words of the founding fathers match their meaning.
In 2021, "All men are created equal" means something very different than it did when the ink first flowed from Jefferson's quill. Like Mount Rushmore on Borglum's first day on the job, Jefferson's words were the imperfect work of an imperfect man.
Like Borglum's work on the mountain every day after the first, the work moved closer to completion.
Jefferson's promise of equality for all is also like Rushmore now, a still-unfinished version of the original vision.
The promise of the preamble of the constitution has been true from the day Gouverneur Morris first wrote it. We the people still work every day to form a more perfect union.
When this nation was born, women were second-class citizens and people of color weren't citizens at all. We have come a long way but the work is still unfinished.
Even though our work on civil rights is unfinished, the opportunity to continue the work is a blessing and a challenge.
It is up to us to rise to that challenge.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net