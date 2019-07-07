Ideology is the enemy of empathy. In order to form political arguments, people are often forced out of the equation.
Dehumanization is a dangerous path to forge logically and politically.
It is hard to argue for mass deportations when you are forced to face the fact that illegal immigrants are also, in fact, people. They are people who have families.
It doesn't matter if you are a Republican or a Democrat, whether you call the housing situation at the southern border "holding cells" or "concentration camps," or whether you believe those seeking asylum should be returned to their home countries or housed in America to ensure their safety.
President Donald Trump says there is a crisis at the southern border. Now, Democratic members of Congress are saying there is a crisis at the southern border. Of course, they are talking about two very different crises.
All of it matters, but none of it matters.
The fact of the matter is that we are doing long-term damage to children who have no control over their situations.
The results won't be pretty. Physical, emotional and psychological health issues are developing that won't be easily addressed later in life.
My son was only in an orphanage for about two weeks. At that point, he was moved to a foster care center funded and run by our adoption agency. In Ethiopian orphan terms, he didn't have it too bad.
But as the youngest of 27 children in a home for kids between four and 10, if he didn't eat fast enough, older boys would take what he hadn't eaten. He was also the last one in the bullying pecking order because he was small and didn't have the language of the home mastered.
He was in that less-than-ideal situation for a year. Eight years later, those dark edges are still casting shadows on his psyche today.
Portion control on food is still problematic. Having food stolen at such a formative age has left him fighting battles that often result in him "grazing" on available food until he literally makes himself sick. Eight years later, he is still battling issues formed over one year when he was at a formative age.
The children being held at the southern border are often in squalor. Children are charged with caring for other children.
Regardless of your political persuasion, these are people made in the image of God, and I still haven't found the part of the Bible that tells me I don't have any responsibility toward people who seek asylum or even those who enter the country illegally.
How we treat these people says as much about us as it does them.
We have to find a way to offer a basic level of care. We can do that.
Some argue that we need to do that for homeless veterans or impoverished children in our own country. To those people, I say, "Welcome aboard. Let's get to work." We can do both.
In a budget of trillions of dollars, there is literally nothing that can't be done. How we spend the funds we have shows our priorities.
I am a conservative. I am also a Christian.
Homeless people, asylum seekers, and even illegal immigrants are all people just like you and me. Empathy is the ability to see yourself in that situation and your own children in those camps. Never let your ideology interfere with that ability.
That doesn't mean ignoring our country's laws. It doesn't mean open borders. It does mean a basic level of care is provided no matter how people get here or how long they stay.