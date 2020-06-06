BUSH: What a year it has been

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I've made this trip around the sun almost 50 times and I can honestly say the last year has been the wildest.

A year ago today, I loaded some clothes into the back of my 2002 Chevy Silverado and started a 1,000 mile trip to the Black Hills. On my way here, my new boss called to tell me one of my first jobs would be replacing the assistant sports editor who just resigned. Then when I crossed the Nebraska border into South Dakota, the water pump on my truck decided it would quit too. Apparently, they are only good for about 225,000 miles.

After about 10 stops to put in coolant later, I got to my new office in Rapid City. Yes, I came to the office before I went to the apartment where I would be staying. There is some symbolism there.

I thought that eventful trip up here meant my start in Rapid City would be chaotic. Little did I know, those were the good old days.

In the past year, we have covered the Rally and rodeos; a Greta Thunberg march and gypsum mines that cause sinkholes; protests and a pandemic.

Just Thursday night we had baseball-sized hail in the area and we had so much small hail at my house in Rapid Valley that it looked like it had snowed. Well, it looked like a snow in Oklahoma, not the 16-inch blizzards South Dakota people see and head to work anyway.