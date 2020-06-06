BUSH: What a year it has been
I've made this trip around the sun almost 50 times and I can honestly say the last year has been the wildest. 

A year ago today, I loaded some clothes into the back of my 2002 Chevy Silverado and started a 1,000 mile trip to the Black Hills. On my way here, my new boss called to tell me one of my first jobs would be replacing the assistant sports editor who just resigned. Then when I crossed the Nebraska border into South Dakota, the water pump on my truck decided it would quit too. Apparently, they are only good for about 225,000 miles. 

After about 10 stops to put in coolant later, I got to my new office in Rapid City. Yes, I came to the office before I went to the apartment where I would be staying. There is some symbolism there.

I thought that eventful trip up here meant my start in Rapid City would be chaotic. Little did I know, those were the good old days.

In the past year, we have covered the Rally and rodeos; a Greta Thunberg march and gypsum mines that cause sinkholes; protests and a pandemic.

Just Thursday night we had baseball-sized hail in the area and we had so much small hail at my house in Rapid Valley that it looked like it had snowed. Well, it looked like a snow in Oklahoma, not the 16-inch blizzards South Dakota people see and head to work anyway.

The hail was so prevalent that a lot of the trees downtown lost a significant number of leaves. I wanted to start a rumor that the protesters had shaken all the leaves from the downtown trees, but I have seen how silly some of the conspiracy theories are that people believe. I couldn't risk it.

This has been a crazy year. People are wearing masks in the grocery store, working from home, and walking around downtown Rapid City with Black Lives Matter signs.

The end of 2019 was tough. I was really glad to see 2020 get here. By March 1, that excitement had waned.

The one silver lining to all of the clouds in the past 365 days has been that I got to live through it in one of the most beautiful places on earth. I've visited Florida, Hawaii, Jamaica, and many other places where the warmer weather might give them an advantage. But the beauty of vast Black Hills, Badlands and the bluest skies I have ever seen are some things I haven't started to take for granted yet. 

The last half of 2019 and first half of 2020 have been rough, but the good news is that we are positioned for a great recovery. In the grand scheme of things, the problems we are enduring right now will be like the storms that blew through Thursday night. They were loud and dangerous for a short time, but it wasn't long before the sun was shining through a rainbow on the horizon.

I don't know about you, but I am ready for the storm to end and see the sun come out from behind these clouds again. 

Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net

