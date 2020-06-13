BUSH: What will the next 100 years look like?

I won't be around a century from now to see how the Black Lives Matter protests across America are viewed.
It took almost a century after America was founded to free the slaves. It was another century after that before interracial marriage was made legal. It was exactly 100 years between the Massacre at Wounded Knee and the Department of the Interior expressing deep regret to tribal members.
Thankfully, as a native of Oklahoma I can proudly say that isn't the case there. It only took the Sooner State 99 years to allow Oklahoma History Courses to teach students about the Tulsa Race Massacre.
I never learned about the massacre of between 200 and 300 people in an area known as Black Wall Street. In 1921, a white elevator assistant named Sarah Page screamed when a black shoeshiner named Dick Rowland allegedly assaulted her.
He was arrested because of her unproven claims. Rumors ran rampant and before long, Tulsa's white community was burning black-owned homes and businesses, dropping bombs from private aircraft and there are even reports of black residents being decapitated. More than 10,000 black Tulsans were left homeless and many spent the winter in tents while rebuilding their community.
All of the death and destruction happened because one young white woman accused a young black man of assault. She recanted her story after the massacre was over and Rowland was never officially charged. None of the white residents who killed their black neighbors and destroyed an entire section of Tulsa were ever charged.
Luckily, we are 99 years away from such atrocities being committed in America - or are we?
Amy Cooper was walking her dog in a park in New York City when she reanimated the ghost of Sarah Page. When she became upset that a black man in the same park asked her to follow posted guidelines to keep dogs leashed, she threatened the man that she would "call the police and tell them an African-American man is threatening her life."
For people who deny the existence of white privilege, Cooper knew that she could bait the police by making that claim. Protecting white women from black men is still a powerful force 99 years later. If Dick Rowland had owned an iPhone, maybe he could have shown what really happened with him and Sarah Page and saved a lot of lives.
Even in Tulsa, the lessons of a racist past haven't been fully learned.
A Tulsa Police Major named Travis Yates was being interviewed when he said the idea of systemic racism among police was a myth. He went on to say that police actually shoot black people about 24 percent less often "than they should."
The idea that there is a number of black people that "should" be shot is a problem. Starting your shift anticipating someone with dark skin may need to be shot is called hunting, not policing.
Tulsa's first-ever black police chief Wendell Franklin wasn't impressed. Mayor G.T. Bynum, historically a progressive leader, also condemned the major's comments. Then Bynum went on a CBS Sunday Morning show and proceeded to opine that the killing of an unarmed black man by a white Tulsa police officer in 2016 wasn't race-related.
Bynum said on Facebook after his comments hit the air that he had a lot of friends calling to check on him because "they know his heart" and couldn't believe his brain failed so badly in that moment.
"This is a moment in our city when every word you say can work to hurt or to heal, and several of us are falling short," Bynum said. "I did an interview over the weekend that hurt a lot of good people and has caused a lot of my allies in our work to address racial disparity to question my real commitment."
He went on to say that he had always tried to work toward a Tulsa that was equal for everyone and where kids of all races can feel safe even though video emerged this week of two black teens being treated roughly by officers and one was even forced to the ground, handcuffed and arrested for jaywalking - a crime that only carries a fine in Tulsa.
"We are imperfect people tasked with incredibly important work with small margins for error," Mayor Bynum said. "We must always seek to do better."
The Tulsa Race Massacre began because of a complaint that was never pursued. George Floyd died while being arrested for possibly passing a counterfeit $20 bill for some cigarettes.
That's why I understand the protests. As a person who never had to worry if my white life matters, I understand why people protest to make sure the Black lives and Native lives matter just as much.
I assumed those in power would simply use the tried and true strategy of waiting out the protesters.
But then I saw National Football League and NASCAR make moves to support peaceful protests of their participants and ban symbols of racism from their events.
Corporations, cities and even Congress have made statements and passed new rules trying to stop racial inequality that puts people in danger because of the color of their skin. The GOP-led Senate Armed Services Committee voted to remove names of Confederate leaders from military bases and assets. The Navy and Marines have banned the Confederate flag from installations.
It is beginning to feel like this could be a point on the historical timeline like emancipation, the civil rights movement and Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball.
It seems like this time, true social change is possible. The racial landscape could be altered forever.
We need this cloud to reveal a silver lining. People from countries across the globe are marching for justice for minorities in America. If we are going to remain the beacon of a truly free society, all members of that society must enjoy those freedoms equally.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net
