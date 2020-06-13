BUSH: What will the next 100 years look like?

Bynum said on Facebook after his comments hit the air that he had a lot of friends calling to check on him because "they know his heart" and couldn't believe his brain failed so badly in that moment.

"This is a moment in our city when every word you say can work to hurt or to heal, and several of us are falling short," Bynum said. "I did an interview over the weekend that hurt a lot of good people and has caused a lot of my allies in our work to address racial disparity to question my real commitment."

He went on to say that he had always tried to work toward a Tulsa that was equal for everyone and where kids of all races can feel safe even though video emerged this week of two black teens being treated roughly by officers and one was even forced to the ground, handcuffed and arrested for jaywalking - a crime that only carries a fine in Tulsa.

"We are imperfect people tasked with incredibly important work with small margins for error," Mayor Bynum said. "We must always seek to do better."

The Tulsa Race Massacre began because of a complaint that was never pursued. George Floyd died while being arrested for possibly passing a counterfeit $20 bill for some cigarettes.