BUSH: Where does the buck stop at RCAS?

In a speech to the National War College in 1952, President Harry Truman explained why he displayed a sign that read, "The Buck Stops Here" on his desk in the White House.

"You know, it's easy for the Monday morning quarterback to say what the coach should have done," Truman said. "But when the decision is up before you - and on my desk I have a motto which says 'The Buck Stops Here' - the decision has to be made."

A group of Rapid City teachers probably wish there were a few more Trumans leading the district and fewer people who are so quick to deflect blame to placate the loud minority.

During the last RCAS school board meeting, Board Member Deb Baker and even student representative Colton Porter asked how the books were selected for the brand new English 12 classes in the district. This new class took the place of Shakespeare and Creative Writing classes. A group of teachers had a few weeks to gather books for in-class instruction and voluntary reading lists.

The teachers may have chosen this list, but they don't bear all of the responsibility. During the process, three teachers have recounted stories of expressing concerns that some of the books may contain some mature content even though they had literary value.

During the process, they say administrators assured them that a little mature content should be fine for students who were 17 or 18 and would be heading to college next year. Administrators assured these teachers who volunteered for extra work that they would support them in their decisions.

Obviously, that support evaporated as soon as a single complaint was received. These teachers have had their professional and moral judgment questioned by School Board President Kate Thomas in a school board meeting and in a follow-up email from the school district's communications officer that was allegedly from all school board members. Twice during the meeting and again in the email, Thomas accused the teachers of including possible pornography that "might be illegal" on the reading list.

Thomas, School Board Member Amy Policky and Director of Teaching, Learning and Innovation Valerie Seales all spoke during the meeting and even addressed the questions of how the books were chosen.

None of the three mentioned they were also on the Instructional Council that signed off on the book selections. Also included on the Instructional Council are all three high school principals who later removed five of the books from the classrooms.

Making the decision that a book isn't suitable for a classroom is part of an administrator's job. It isn't the teachers' fault that administrators and board members on the Instructional Council rubber-stamped the selections only to later change their minds. The teachers were promised that they would be backed up in their decisions. Instead, they were stabbed in the back.

One of the teachers said the committee didn't throw caution to the wind. Several titles didn't make their list for obvious reasons. The committee was very intentional to select books that would help parents understand that students didn't have to read anything with questionable content because students had several options.

The committee chose books that were relevant to their students. There were books that touched on identity factors, environmental ideas, and social issues of the day. But there were enough books on the list that students didn't have to select any of those.

Even though they had been promised support, that only exists in Rapid City until the right hands rock the boat. For all of the talk of trusting administrators and teachers to do their jobs, actions include micromanagement that serves partisan goals.

Board members talk about giving parents input into the curriculum. Which parents will have input? Will a married gay couple, single mother working two jobs or a minority couple have a spot at the table? Why would anyone believe that a parents' curriculum committee wouldn't immediately be overruled by one angry parent that voices outrage during a public comment session at the next school board meeting?

A culture of finger-pointing, intimidation and accusation is costing Rapid City experienced and talented teachers. One responsibility of leadership is stopping the buck. Responsibility comes with authority. Until you take the former, you aren't worthy of the latter.

Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net