BUSH: Yes, Baylee, there is a Santa Claus

"Was I good?"

That's a good question for Santa but it might be better to ask him in July or August when you still have time to make some changes just in case the answer isn't what you want to hear. That question came from one of the Letters to Santa from young students in Rapid City. They entrusted them to the Journal to make sure the Jolly Old Elf received them.

Some of the letters were pretty funny. One wanted her "classmates to be good" and another hoped his friend would "stop enterrupting."

She must be interrupting during spelling lessons. Obviously, that's a joke. The letter writer was in the first grade. Even a crusty old editor will cut him some slack on a four syllable word.

A little girl named Baylee reminded me of another time a little girl sent a letter to a newspaper. She said some people in her class say Santa isn't real but she believes he is real.

That is the same situation Virginia O’Hanlon faced 124 years ago.

"Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus," Virginia's letter said. She said her father told her everything in the newspaper was true. So she sought the wisdom only an ink-stained sage could provide.

Luckily, her letter landed on the desk of New York Sun veteran newsman Francis Church. He answered her letter with an editorial - "Yes Virginia, there is a Santa Claus."

He told her, "Virginia, your little friends are wrong. They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age. They do not believe except they see."

There are always those kids who feel it is there job to ruin Christmas for other children who still believe. Those kids grow up to be equally unpleasant to be around when they become adults.

But the old editor wasn't ready to let Virginia give up on St. Nick and I think Baylee should know those kids are wrong too.

Church told the little girl, "Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy."

We all need Santa to bring us a little magic after two years of fighting a world-changing virus and fighting with each other about masks, vaccines and how to stay safe in a world that doesn't feel as safe as it once did.

I hope Santa Claus is working a full shift this year because several of the children asked for more than just a doll or basketball.

One hoped everyone would have food and water. That's heavy. What do they know? What have they seen? How does a child know the pain of hunger and homelessness?

Several hoped people would stop getting sick with COVID-19. You won't find that gift under a tree or in a stocking, but I would be glad to co-sign those well-wishes.

One girl wanted to see her mother and sister and said her dad was in jail. As my sons filled out their wish lists this year, I couldn't help but think about how different their lives could be. One day they will know how lucky they were. But for the grace of God, their wish lists could have been very different.

Another child earnestly asked Santa for help.

"I need your help. Can you help me please?" the first grader pleaded. "I very very want to see my dad for Christmas."

I have no idea why she might not see her father. Is he on the road for work? Are her parents separated? Did he die?

Regardless, I "very very want" her to see her dad too. I hope some of the devoted and generous people who keep Santa alive in their hearts prove Church to be correct and Santa's helpers can help all of these kids' wishes come true and give their lives their "highest beauty and joy."

If you have a chance to grant a wish to a kid this Christmas, don't let opportunity pass you by. Some kids want dolls and toys. They should get them. But others have wishes that go a little further.

It's up to all of us to make those wishes come true. Protect the vulnerable and care for the sick. Feed the hungry. Restore relationships.

Yes, Baylee, there is a Santa Claus. He lives in everyone who knows the true meaning of Christmas and does whatever it takes to bring Christmas miracles to earth every day.

Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net