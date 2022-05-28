BUSH: You can prepare without a plan

This year, high school graduation is more than just another event on a calendar. One of those kids in a cap and gown will be mine.

I have enjoyed watching him navigate the end of this chapter in his life and prepare to start over in another state next year.

I guess this is supposed to be true all the time, but I really love talking to this kid. When he heads off to college, I'll miss him ranting about an injustice and me pushing him to explain his beliefs on the subject.

During one recent conversation, he said something that I bet a lot of graduates are feeling. We all see these people who are graduating and they say that they have known they wanted to be a doctor since they were seven years old and now they have a medical degree and start work in a hospital next month.

Well, my son isn't quite sure what he wants to do yet and it is bothering him.

"I just wish I knew exactly what I wanted to do so I could start working toward that," he told me one night as I waited to proof pages for the Journal.

I laughed pretty uncontrollably. He didn't see the humor in his consternation.

"Do you think that at 18 I had a 30-year plan to become the Editor of the Rapid City Journal?" I said through my laughter.

Spoiler alert: I did not.

But working in the Black Hills with this news team is a lot more fun than I ever imagined when I was getting ready to give my high school commencement speech where I made jokes about why my school wasted money on facial quality toilet paper when we don't use toilet paper on our faces. What can I say? It was 1989. Life was simpler then.

I was a math and science kid in high school so I figured I should pursue engineering. I had great test scores and a scholarship. At first, I was going to go to Wichita State University and study aerospace engineering, but that fell through. So I ended up at Oklahoma State University studying mechanical engineering until I fell in love with a political science class in my fifth semester. I changed my major and ended up with a double major in political science and economics.

I worked for a Congressman who left me behind when he ran a failed campaign for Senate, and I ran a friend's state senate campaign that we lost by eight votes in a runoff election with more than 8,200 votes cast. Truth be told, she probably lost because she used a 21-year-old volunteer campaign manager. I worked hard, but I was far from a seasoned professional.

I was working in a hotel waiting for a career move to come when a new editor was housed at our hotel until he could find a home. Through many late-night discussions, he convinced me to try being a reporter. Two weeks later, I quit my hotel job and made my hometown newspaper my main pursuit.

Six months later, he got into an obscenity-laced fight with his boss and she fired my editor and his friend who was our photographer. During a team meeting to announce the changes, she let everyone know she was making me the editor without ever mentioning one word about it to me.

After almost 15 years there, I finally got a chance to be a publisher, once again, in the Wichita area. Seven years later I moved to a larger paper, closer to home. Five years after that, I got in my truck and drove about 1,000 miles north to run this newsroom.

When I was my son's age, I couldn't have predicted one of those jobs. I certainly never grew up wanting to be a journalist. I even skipped my college commencement ceremony because Jack Anderson was the speaker and I had no idea why someone would want to listen to some old newspaper columnist talk for half an hour.

But I am living my dream. I didn't have this dream when I was seven. I may not have it tomorrow. But today, I am living my dream. Life has taken me a lot of places and I've enjoyed some ups and downs, but I was prepared for all of them.

That's what I encouraged my son to do and that would be my advice to anyone. Chase the dream you have today. If that dream changes, chase a different dream.

I'm sure there is security in hiking that well-worn path that you have always wanted to follow. But for the rest of us, life is a hike in the hills with no trail. There are some pitfalls and windfalls, but that doesn't mean you can't find joy in every step.

When two roads diverge in a yellow woods, you can't travel both. What you need to remember is that you don't have to follow any of the roads someone else paved for you.

You can blaze your own trail and make your own life great in your own way every day.

Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net