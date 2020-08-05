When we came in, she was horrified to think she had jumped in front of us. We told her not to worry about it, but she did. I had on a shirt with a Bible passage and the the African continent on it and she mentioned that she liked my shirt. It turns out she was the child of missionaries who had been raised in Africa. We talked about our adoption and mutual love for Ethiopian food before ordering donuts.

When I got to the counter, my OU hat from the University of Oklahoma caught the attention of the clerk taking our order.

"I like your hat," she said. "Are you from Oklahoma?"

I told her I was and she said she was too. I asked where she was from in the Sooner State and she said Tecumseh. That is so close to the newspaper where I came from in Shawnee that it would be like a Rapid City resident being in Oklahoma City and running into someone from Black Hawk.

Not only that, but the donut shop in Tecumseh might have been the best restaurant in the whole town.

Normally, I try to get in and out of a store without saying anything I don't have to. Saturday morning was an exception to that rule. If everyone was as nice as these two young women, it might be worth the risk.

Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net