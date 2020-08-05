I rarely talk to people when I'm not playing the role of Editor of the Rapid City Journal.
There is a natural tendency in me to believe that people at retail outlets or restaurants don't want to hear anything from me other than my order. I am also slow to chat much because often when people find out you are the editor at a newspaper, they recall everything that ever bothered them about a newspaper since 1994.
It has trained me to be a pretty quiet person in public.
That bubble was popped Saturday morning. If every interaction was like Saturday's, I might not be so reticent about making small talk.
My 13-year-old and I decided to make breakfast for everyone. We made breakfast by going to a new donut shop and bringing home a sugary bounty. We didn't select the shop because of quality or as an endorsement. It was simply closer to our home.
Things must have been going well for them, because at 9:30 a.m., they were still busy enough that the socially distant line began outside the door. When we arrived, three groups were outside waiting. One person came out and one went in. Soon, Dawit and I were the only ones lined up outside. A young woman pulled into the parking lot and proceeded to go straight in the door. Dawit and I just laughed, because it was obvious she was just confused about how it worked and she wasn't the kind of person who would skip a line.
When we came in, she was horrified to think she had jumped in front of us. We told her not to worry about it, but she did. I had on a shirt with a Bible passage and the the African continent on it and she mentioned that she liked my shirt. It turns out she was the child of missionaries who had been raised in Africa. We talked about our adoption and mutual love for Ethiopian food before ordering donuts.
When I got to the counter, my OU hat from the University of Oklahoma caught the attention of the clerk taking our order.
"I like your hat," she said. "Are you from Oklahoma?"
I told her I was and she said she was too. I asked where she was from in the Sooner State and she said Tecumseh. That is so close to the newspaper where I came from in Shawnee that it would be like a Rapid City resident being in Oklahoma City and running into someone from Black Hawk.
Not only that, but the donut shop in Tecumseh might have been the best restaurant in the whole town.
Normally, I try to get in and out of a store without saying anything I don't have to. Saturday morning was an exception to that rule. If everyone was as nice as these two young women, it might be worth the risk.
