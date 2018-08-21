It’s been a trial for the news media, most environmentalists, and many government workers to endure President Trump. While I have my suspicions about the news media and environmentalists, there is definitely a strong bias in government natural resources agencies against the president, his policies and appointees. A casual perusal of various Facebook pages dedicated to giving government employees a voice confirms this view.
Many government employees support Democrats over Republicans for a complexity of reasons, not the least of which being they see Democrats as most supportive of the status quo. Government workers trade economic gain for job security. The Republican bias toward private contract services that first surfaced with strength in the Reagan years is a threat. So is the Republican bias in favor of creating real wealth from natural resources, like mining and timber cutting.
Environmental regulation is good for everyone, to the extent regulations address the paradox of providing for people while protecting and preserving habitat and viable natural systems. We no longer have rivers that spontaneously catch on fire because of industrial dumping, for example, and air quality has improved in most big cities.
As with most good things, regulation can be overdone and can ignore the very real needs people have to interact with and use the environment. Each successive administration has its own ideas about how much regulation is too much or not enough. Predictably, Democrats tend to favor more regulation and Republicans less.
What President Trump brings to the table is not so much a radical new approach to environmental regulation as it is an inflammatory bias for action that makes it hard to gauge the impacts of his policies against the background of his tweet wars. Whether Interior Secretary Zinke may be better or worse than James Watt gets lost in the foreground noise of divisive politics.
Trump is not civil. His world is not the polite world of intellectual equals discussing news and events. He follows that old American penchant for populism, exploiting our biases against government and privilege very effectively. Whether his approach is good or bad for the nation will be left to history to decide. For now, his approach is very upsetting to those who favor the aggressive environmental regulation of the past few decades.
Trump is rolling back the clock. He thinks there has been too much regulation, including regulation that hamstrings us in trade with China and Canada, for example, and that unnecessarily hobbles American businesses, including ranching, farming and natural resource use. Whether he’s right or not depends on your perspective. Most government natural resources employees think he’s wrong, but they don’t make a living outside of government.
Trump has been busily reviewing and downsizing new national monuments. The National Park Service can’t take care of the lands it administers now. The maintenance backlog for simple things like parking lots, roads, trails, and infrastructure is already overwhelming. A more cogent explanation is the lack of balance or equivalency in the unilateral actions of his predecessor. It makes sense that if we withdraw large areas from economic use, we should make provisions for an equal amount of land open to economic use elsewhere.
We have never found a reasonable approach to threatened and endangered species management. For example, the government is the single biggest killer of spotted owls, with no penalty.
It's tough to weather the shifting tides of changing administrations. We all need to give the new guys a chance to do what they were elected to do, whether you voted for them or not, and evaluate their performance in the next election.