An American hero died Saturday and people aren’t sure how to feel. John McCain was larger than life, and very ordinary, much like the members of Lincoln’s Civil War cabinet. He was a towering figure, an iconic American, a war hero writ large, and a very human, human being.
It’s not possible to be big in America without sparking big emotions. McCain was an American firebrand, a political drip torch who delighted in setting rooms on fire with his fierce political perspectives that put America first and did not apologize for strength.
Liberals and Democrats responded to him in disarray. Sometimes, he was incredibly compelling and admirable. At other times, he was cantankerous and difficult — and stood for the wrong things.
Conservatives and Republicans responded to him in disarray. He was of the blood but put principles of America’s best self above party. They admired the hawk and hated the social liberal.
McCain was a very public reminder of American war policy these past 60 years and of our unfortunate Vietnam adventure. Long after most of us tried to forget, McCain stood out like a beacon, daring us to forget, with his arm, like the wounded national memory we share, hanging loosely and crippled at his side.
In that sense, McCain was the lighthouse on the rocky coast, warning a succession of ships’ captains against taking the plunge to war without lots of reflection. On the other hand, he insisted our warriors be completely and well-armed against the various threats against our American dream and all of its warts.
His foreign policy was straight out of the American history play book — don’t push us around, don’t push our friends around, and bring the boys and girls home. He wrestled with the dichotomies of that policy his whole life, though his purpose was clear.
Our enemies feared him, hated him, and tried hard to marginalize his influence. Weaker men and women found his approach tedious or offensive by turns. The can’t-we-all-just-get-along crowd didn’t know what John knew: No, we can’t all just get along.
McCain was painfully aware that "Vlad the Impaler" Putin was no Boy Scout and behaved accordingly. If Reagan knew the Russians would always be a threat, McCain carried the fire against the Russian dictator to his last day, a latter-day George Patton posed on the Rhine for the attack that both men knew continues unabated in spite of wishful thinking at home.
John Wayne, the two-dimensional hero of our childhood, found his match in flesh and blood in John McCain. It wasn’t that McCain emulated Wayne, although the same streams of culture and tradition informed both men. It was more that the younger man agreed with the older man about who we are and what we should stand for and against, and both were loud about it in their own way.
John Wayne died having never paid off his epic production of the "Alamo." He made the movie as a personal statement about America and Americans, his vision of the blood spilled in our rise and the glory that is in us forever enshrined in film.
McCain starred in his own movie, even leaping on top of the parapet in the last years, striving to hold America on course with our past as we wrestle with our future. It was a forlorn hope, an unfortunate conspiracy of timing (Obama was destined to win) and anger and backlash (Trump was inevitable, in hindsight).
In the end, most of us agree, and can say, as the prophet wrote of old, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant.”